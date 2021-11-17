Midseason Review: Does Matt Nagy Earn Year 2 With Justin Fields?





The Sun-Times Mark Potash takes a look at the Bears’ first half of the season and gives a taste of what’s in store: The biggest question facing the Bears is: Is Matt Nagy Getting Year 2 With Justin Fields? The rookie quarterback, while far from a finished product, looks like the real deal and a player who could be a dangerous weapon against even elite NFL teams in the right hands. With Fields delivering back-to-back games of significant improvement, the second half of the season is Nagys’ chance to prove that this offensive staff is the one that ultimately takes Fields to the max. The most impressive part of Justin Fields’ season was: The seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in crunch time against the Steelers. The ride was so efficient, only 66 seconds, that Nagy afterwards regretted not taking more time off the clock. It was the first time the Bears had driven 70 yards or more in the last 4:00 for a touchdown to take the lead since Kyle Orton against the Falcons in 2008 (11 plays, 77 yards in the last 2:43 of a 22-20 loss). The precise throws and breakout performers are impressive, but Fields’ determination to land the Bears in the clutch against a quality defense is a better indicator of long-term success for the offense. The most concerning part of Justin Fields’ season was: Fields gets hit too often and is at greater risk of injury than he should be. He has been fired 29 times as the NFL leader, but also slips clumsily at times and still tries to break the habit of turning away from defenders and exposing himself to dangerous hits. Does Matt Nagy do a capable job? New. As a CEO, competent is about the highest mark he can get. But he was hired to reinforce a crime. And nine games into its fourth season, the Bears are 29th in the NFL in scoring and 31st in total yards. And Nagy gave up calling for the second time. The Bears need to show significant improvement in the last eight games before Nagy has a compelling case for staying. Mid Season MVP: Left tackle Jason Peters. It says everything about the plight of the Bears that their best offensive player spent two weeks in training camp on a fishing boat in a Texas lake. Roquan Smith is an elite player, but without Peters on the left, Justin Fields could be on injured reserve today. Mid-season disappointment: Safety Eddie Jackson is ranked 78th in safety by Pro Football Focus (Adrian Amos is seventh). Jackson may be better than last season, but still isn’t making the impact he paid to make. In seven games, Jackson has one force fumble and one tackle-for-loss, no interceptions and no pass breakups. Record prediction for the last eight matches: 4-4. Justin Fields has the chance of a breakout in the second half, but the defense has become unreliable. Still, you should never underestimate the mediocrity of the NFL.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2021/11/16/22785613/midseason-review-does-matt-nagy-deserve-year-2-with-justin-fields The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos