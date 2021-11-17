World Cup: USA to jointly organize T20 Cricket World Cup in 2024: International Cricket Council





The United States will host its first major cricket tournament together in 2024 when it hosts part of the men’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday. The baseball-loving nation, which has never appeared at a T20 or a 50-over World Cup, will host the event alongside the more established cricket nations of the West Indies. Cricket in America was strong in the 1800s when teams from England toured, but was largely neglected after the rise of baseball, often described as the national game of the US.

The West Indies, which twice won the T20 World Cup, began playing international matches in 2012 at Central Broward Park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The ICC has announced a slew of hosts for all of their men’s white ball events through 2031. Pakistan, which has recently been starved of international cricket for security reasons, is expected to host the 50-over Champions Trophy in 2025. It will be the first major global cricket tournament to be played in Pakistan since 1996, when it hosted the ODI Men’s World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. Namibia, which reached the Super 12 stage in their first-ever T20 tournament at the most recent edition in the UAE, will also host the first time when they share the 2027 ODI World Cup with South Africa and Zimbabwe, who will host the event. last co-hosted in 2003. Ireland and Scotland were also named as co-hosts of the 2030 T20 World Cup alongside England. Tournament schedule World Cup T20 2024: West Indies, USA 2026: India, Sri Lanka 2028: Australia, New Zealand 2030: England, Ireland, Scotland ODI 50-over World Cups 2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia 2031: India, Bangladesh 50-over Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan 2029: India



