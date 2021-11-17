Which sons have scored for football teams run by their fathers? | Football

Max Johnston, son of Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston, scored for the side against Raith Rovers. Which other sons have scored for their father’s teams? asks Craig Wilson.

Blair Sturrock scored for three different clubs his father Paul led, writes Tom Aldous. They were Plymouth Argyle, Swindon Town and Southend United. Another father-son combination would be Alex Bruce who scored for Hull in October 2015 with his father, Steve, in charge. Meanwhile, Paolo Maldini scored three goals for Italy while his father Cesare was in charge. It’s great that Paolo is now technical director at Milan, where his son Daniel Maldini opened his goalscoring account earlier this season.

Lee Johnson picked up a pair for dad Gary in Yeovil and Bristol City, notes Chris Parsons, who also points out that Luke Summerfield scored for Plymouth while his dad Kevin was assistant manager. Likewise, Frank Lampard scored a few while Frank Snr was an assistant at West Ham. Andrew McGill describes the bizarre nature of one of Johnson’s goals at Yeovil that involved Plymouth again. Lee knocked the ball back to their goalkeeper after injury, but scored by mistake; Gary dan ordered his side to let Argyle run the ball in. The match, a League Cup tie, ended 3-2 to Yeovil after extra time, with Lee scoring a hat-trick.

Paolo Maldini, right, scored for Italy while his father, Cesare, was in charge. Photo: PA Images/Alamy

Rob Fielding takes us to Hollywood the potteries. Dean and Danny Glover in Port Vale. Long-serving defender Dean took over as manager of the club in 2008, but it was an unfortunate period marked by fan protests against him. As a result, Glover Snr announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the 2008-09 season. Part of the discontent in Dean was his persistence with his son, Danny, who proved, ahem, not such a deadly weapon. However, the pair managed to finish on a high note with Glover Jnr scoring the winning goal in his father’s last game when Vale was in charge of a 2-1 win over Barnet.

Jordi Gmez nominates several, including Nigel Clough, who scored countless times under Brian at Nottingham Forest and Jordi Cruyff, who scored 11 goals for Barcelona when his father, Johan, was manager. Finally, James Morgan highlights a club-trotting father-son duo. Charlie Stimson was led by his father Mark Stimson at Gillingham, Barnet, Thurrock, Waltham Abbey and AFC Hornchurch, scoring in the last three.

As we expected, you weren’t shy to send in more samples. Chris Greenhough writes: In the early 1990s, J-League commentators were routinely tiptoeing around with the full name of a new star signature at Grampus Eight. Unfortunately for the (very innocent) Gary Lineker, his first name uncomfortably resembled the Japanese word for diarrhea (pronounced geh-ree). Yes, the connections to this are creepy but Google Translate seems to tell us that that Chris isn’t kidding.

Gary Lineker in action for Grampus Eight against Leeds. Photo: John Giles/PA Archives/PA Images

I remember when Celtic played in the semi-finals of the European Cup I in 1974, Atltico fielded a player called Ufarte. The great commentator, Arthur Montford, insisted on pronouncing his name as Yooferty, denying us all any hope of a smile on a grim football night, writes John B. Several other readers nominate Nwankwo Kanu.

I was surprised no one had mentioned Leicester’s Austrian defender Christian Fuchs, Mike Devlin chuckles. Meanwhile, around 1999-2000, TV and radio broadcasters in Scotland went out of their way not to take offense when pronouncing the surname of Celtics 5m Brazilian flop Rafael Scheidt, recalls Robbie Devine (and others). And Stig Wallerman points out a name that can be offensive in two languages. Swedish commentators struggled with a Korean player named Kuk, the most obscene Swedish word for male organ. Instead they called him rooster, the Swedish word for cook.

Paul Begley has a very recent example beating the trigger-happy Watfords firing of Vladimir Ivic, eight days after winning a monthly gong. On November 8, 2021 Steve Watson was from York City named October Manager of the Month he left five days later, with his injury-hit squad 11th in the National League North. The official statement is mutually agreed, but we can include Watson here as it was widely reported as a looting after the 0-0 draw with Curzon Ashton with ugly scenes when Watson was taunted by supporters.

Steve Watson, York City manager no more. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Knowledge archive

While the Sporting B team is second in the second tier, the first team is one point outside the top tier relegation zone. What happens when the unthinkable happens? Daniel Storey wondered on Twitter in January 2013.

We have referred you to Appendix Five, Article Seven, Subsections One, Four and Five of the Portuguese competition rules, which states (approximately):

i) AB Team can never reach the same competitive level as the main team of the club.

iv) Regardless of the ranking achieved by a B team, they can never move up to Liga I. However, they can be relegated if their place in the league determines this.

v) In the event that the first team of a club is relegated to Liga II, the B team will automatically fall to the division immediately below, regardless of the points obtained during the relevant season.

So in the unlikely event that Sporting finished in the bottom two in the Primera Liga, their poor B team would be shooting down a division no matter where they finished.

Knowledge archive

Can you help?

Has a team ever won the FA Cup (or any other cup competition) with just 1-0 wins? asks Alan Sheridan.

Declan Rice is now the permanent captain of West Hams with jersey number 41. Has any other Premier League skipper had a higher jersey number? Alan Fisher wonders.

Which last minute subs made the biggest impact in a match (excluding overtime)? — Derek Brosnan (@DerekBrosnan) Nov 16, 2021

When Ipswich Town played Oldham Athletic last weekend, was it the first time that two Premier League founders met in the first round of the FA Cup? muses Tim Edwards.

Italy played their 19th international of 2021 when they faced Northern Ireland. What is the record for internationals played in a calendar year by a country? asks George Jones.

A few weeks ago, a game for the Slovakian Cup (Podbrezov vs Spartak Trnava) was based on penalties. After 3 penalties each, the penalty spot was so bad that the referee moved the players to the other end and resumed the shootout. Has this happened before? — Thanos Michael (@thanos_sk) Nov 16, 2021

In light of the fact that Ben Davies scored his first goal for Wales in his 68th appearance, I was wondering which outfield player has the most caps without scoring? asks Paul.

What is the highest level at which a team has had a completely meaningless league season, no wins, no draws? asks Charles Kaneb.

What is the lowest league in which a match has been postponed due to international calls? — Jack Gulston (@JackGulston) Nov 16, 2021

With Dean Smith newly appointed to Norwich, his first game will be at home to Southampton, two weeks after losing to St Marys in his last game as Aston Villa manager, writes Simon Purkis. Are there any other examples of a club playing consecutive matches against the same manager in charge of different teams?