The disappearance of Peng Shuai should also worry Americans

Peng Shuai has disappeared after an explosive claim involving a high-ranking member of the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: Getty Images

A top tennis player has not been heard from for days since he made the sexual abuse allegations against former Chinese official Zhang Gaoli. Like the social media post that was quickly deleted, Peng Shuai has also disappeared.

On Saturday, the WTA Tour released a statement expressing concern over the treatment of Pengs.

Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored, read WTA C statementhairdresser Steve Simon. Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual violence must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she claims took place should be examined, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength to come forward.

The caveat, of course, is that we don’t know what happened. But China has limited the ability of Internet users to even find the term tennis, according to this New York Times story, so it certainly doesn’t seem like this is all a misunderstanding.

Simon’s statement cannot be read as anything less than the emergency before them.

We expect this matter to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship, Simon said. Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We speak out so that justice can be done.

It sounds like Simon isn’t very confident that China will act transparently or fairly. And why should he? Peng Shuai is missing from her friends and colleagues.

There is a long history of countries with disturbing human rights records trying to use international sports for domestic purposes. The Sochi Olympics bolstered Vladimir Putin’s home polls, and at its worst there was the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where Jesse Owens turned Adolf Hitler’s message of genetic superiority on its head.

In recent years, FIFA and the IOC have awarded games to Qatar and China. The stories of employee abuse while Qatar builds facilities are horrific, and China has been repressive at best and was Monday pressured by President Joe Biden over human rights.

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics in February. And an athlete who has criticized the government is missing.

There has long been an idea that the international spotlight that sport pressures countries to behave at their best. To address antisocial impulses and conform to international values.

But still.

When the Houston missiles Managing Director Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong in 2019, the exact opposite happened. China punished the NBA by restricting broadcasts of the popular sport. The NBA apologized to China and Morey also apologized.

Protest in 2020 against China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims by a former EPL footballer asked China: to curtail Chinese Premier League state television coverage spell.

Even this year, a pro-Tibetan statement by player Enes Kanter prompted China to censor Celtics broadcasts in the nation. For context, the Turkish Kanter has been targeted by Turkey after criticizing what he sees as a repressive government there, and has become an active voice in support of human rights everywhere.

China’s brutal dictator Xi Jinping, I have a message for you and your henchmen, Kanter said in the video. Free Tibet, free Tibet, free Tibet.

The NBA’s presence in China has not changed China’s approach to Tibet or Hong Kong, China has now imposed a strict national security law that makes dissent difficult at best, but the interaction definitely changed the NBA.

While the league is known for players using their voices in support of Black Lives Matters, the league has been muted in expressing similar critiques of a state business partner. Those broadcasts are worth a significant amount of money to leagues, but only if they’re aired.

The WTA has similarly embraced China when it comes to tournaments and travel over the past two decades. It’s a huge market and Li Na won the French Open in 2011 and the Australian Open in 2014 to consolidate the sport’s popularity there. The WTA had nine tournaments in China in 2019, including the year-end championships, and has a major media sponsor from that market.

To its credit, the WTA has made a fairly explicit and public complaint in the wake of Pengs’ disappearance.

Given the way China has treated dissidents, there is no reason for optimism here, even if its exact circumstances are unknown. But it’s clear that doing business with human rights abusers doesn’t really force them to conform to international standards. And there is the very real danger that it spoils our own danger.