Olympic decision approaching for China men’s hockey team





A decision on whether China’s men’s hockey team will participate in the Olympics will be made on November 25, IIHF presidentLuc Tardifsaid Tuesday reportedly. It will be our decision. We are on board with the IOC,” Tardif said. according to Sportsnet. Tardif changed his public stance from two weeks ago when he said in a press release that China’s host country was not in danger despite concerns over its ability to build a competitive team. “I didn’t want to just do a diplomatic earthquake if I came just as the new president, so we wanted to make sure we’re on the same page as the IOC, and that’s the case, Tardif, who managed Ren Fasel as IIHF president in a September election, said Tuesday, according to Reuters. “Norway is ready.” Norway is the highest ranked nation not on the Olympic field at number 11. China, which ranks 32nd, is grouped at the Olympics with Canada, the US and Germany, all of which will field NHL players. China has zero active NHL players in its potential player pool. Two weeks ago, the IIHF determined that eligible national team players would play two games this week as part of the KHL team’s Kunlun Red Star “to evaluate the status of the team’s preparations.” After the games, the IIHF Council will discuss the next steps. In Monday’s first game, Kunlun recovered from a 4-0 deficit to force extra time, eventually losing 5-4 to another KHL team. It was a very strong sign of the bright side, said Kunlun coach Ivano Zanatta, who played for Italy at the 1992 Olympics. There are definitely signs of character, resilience and there is more upside, no doubt about it. The second game is Wednesday. Also on Tuesday, Tardif said he hopes 3-on-3 hockey will be considered an addition to the 2030 Winter Olympics program, according to Sportsnet. The 2020 winter youth games will include 3-on-3 tournaments and 3×3 basketball made its debut in the summer games in Tokyo. The Associated Press contributed to this report. OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! Follow @nbcolympictalk

