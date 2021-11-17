UM suffers first season loss against Seton Hall in Gavitt Tipoff Game

Next game: vs. UNLV 19-11-2021 | 9:30 p.m. PT ESPN2

#4-ranked Michigan suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Seton Hall 67-65 at Crisler Center.

The Wolverines were led in scoring by Hunter Dickinson (18 points) and Eli Brooks (17).

The Vante’ Jones posted a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan’s #4-ranked men’s basketball fell 67-65 at the Crisler Center on Tuesday (Nov. 16) against Seton Hall in a Gavitt Tipoff Games game.

In another classic Big Ten vs. Big East battle, the Wolverines and Pirates went back and forth for the full 40 minutes, with nine draws and 12 lead changes throughout the game. After building an 11-point lead in the second half, Michigan’s advantage was negated by the Seton Hall as it took advantage of three-point shooting and late free throws to secure the win.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds, while Eli Brooks had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Vante’ Jones posted his 13th career double-double with 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds — his 11th career 10-plus rebounding game.

For the first time this season, Michigan (2-1) didn’t score its first runs of the game and trailed 5-2 early on the Pirates before making the game 8 en route to the first media timeout. After the break, the Wolverines took their first lead of the game thanks to a layup from Jones to give it a 12-10 advantage. Michigan led by a whopping four before Seton Hall (3-0) narrowed the lead to one head in the second media break.

When the Pirates regained the lead 18-15, Brooks ended a dry spell for Maize and Blue with back-to-back jumpers to put the Wolverines back on top 19-18 with seven minutes left in the half. While Dickinson scored four straight runs to put UM at 23-21, Seton Hall drove on his fifth three-pointer of the half to move up another one. Comes from the couch, Kobe Bufkin sparked when he quickly scored four runs to give UM a 31-28 lead.

Starting the second half, four of the five UM starters scored an 8-1 run to put Michigan at 10, 39-29. Despite a 5-0 run by the Pirates, Dickinson and Jones scored a 6-0 run to give UM an 11-point lead, but the Pirates continued to push UM’s advantage back to 47-40 with just under 12 minutes left. go into the match. half.

After going 0-for-11 from long range, Brooks sank Michigan’s first three-pointer, and Terrance Williams II followed with another of his own to narrow the lead to nine. However, Seton Hall answered with another triple to make the score 55-49 with 8:26 left in the regular season.

While UM missed shots, Seton Hall continued to put points on the board and made it a one-ball game 57-54 with just over five minutes left. A three-minute UM scoring drought helped Seton Hall even out before a long-range bucket from Jones pushed the Wolverines up 60-57.

Seton Hall continued to throw important three-pointers, with the ninth of the night, tying the score at 60. Despite a layup from Brooks under pressure, the Pirates answered again with a jumper of their own. Jones was then called for a blocking foul with 1:15 on the clock and Seton Hall took the lead back 63-62.

On the next possession, Dickinson delivered a crucial pair of free throws to give Michigan a 64-63 lead. En route to the field, Jones picked up another defensive error, his fourth of the night, which led to two free throws, leaving UM 65-64 with 30 seconds left. Trying to stop the clock, Jones was forced to commit his fifth and final foul, forcing Seton Hall back to the line and extending their lead, 66-64 with 10 seconds left. Williams pulled a foul with 0.8 seconds left, but missed the first shot. He tried to miss the second, but it went in and Seton Hall closed with the win 67-65.

Michigan heads to Las Vegas to face UNLV on Friday (Nov. 19) at 9:30 p.m. PST in the T-Mobile arena in its first game of the Roman Main Event. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN2.