Azeem Rafiq: ECB chief Tom Harrison says English cricket is near ’emergency’ due to diversity issues | Cricket News







Boris Johnson praised Azeem Rafiq’s ‘brave testimony’

English cricket is approaching an emergency as it fails to address diversity issues, ECB chief Tom Harrison says, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls for immediate action.

Harrison was questioned by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday, shortly after former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq made poignant statements about racist comments at the club, leaving him feeling “isolated and humiliated”.

Yorkshire’s response to an independent report on Rafiq’s allegations was widely criticized and led to the ECB suspending Yorkshire from hosting international matches, while the club also lost key sponsors.

The Prime Minister praised Rafiq’s “brave testimony” in a tweet, adding: “There is no excuse for racism anywhere in society and we expect England Cricket and Yorkshire to take immediate action in response to these allegations.”

Harrison told the panel that the report’s handling “talks about institutional racism”.

“We are aware of the importance of this agenda — not just racism, but diversity and equality,” Harrison said.

“What we’ve struggled with is to wake up our top-notch game.

“If we’re not in an emergency, we’re approaching one.”

Harrison praised Rafiq’s “courage” in speaking out about his treatment in Yorkshire.

“We need to start looking at locker room culture across the country,” he said. “It takes a huge effort from the ECB, but it takes time to seep through.”

Rafiq, who was born in Pakistan but raised in Barnsley and captained England under-19, previously told panellists he wouldn’t want his son “close to cricket” after his own experiences of racism.

Asked about the perception of English cricket and the damage the accusations of racism have caused, Harrison said: “I would say, please understand we are very sorry for the experiences you went through trying to experience cricket in this country. .

“We know we may have let you down. We will fix it soon. We know the survival of our sport depends on it. We will transform this game very quickly.”

Hutton: ECB should have led investigation into Rafiq allegations

Former Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton said he had been blocked from removing former chief executive Mark Arthur and cricket director Martyn Moxon from the board because the Colin Graves Trust had vetoed it.

Rafiq described how Moxon, who is currently ill with a stress-related illness, “got me in a room and literally tore shreds of me” on his return to the club after his son’s stillbirth.

He later said that an official complaint of bullying in 2017 led directly to his later release, fearing he would continue to raise issues surrounding his treatment.

Rafiq also backtracked on longstanding grievances against Arthur, with Hutton saying he wanted to remove the pair “as a result of not understanding the gravity of the situation.” [regarding Rafiq] and failure to apologize, and in particular for their shortcomings and to act on the recommendations”.

He said it was “wrong” for a major creditor like the Trust to have the power to veto board decisions.

Hutton welcomed the DCMS committee’s involvement in the situation in Yorkshire, adding: “I do worry about what would have happened if it hadn’t happened.”

Hutton said he believes the ECB could and should have led the investigation into Rafiq’s allegations rather than leaving it to Yorkshire.

“In my view, the ECB had the discretionary power to open an investigation,” he said.

“Any member of the ECB could have made that complaint, as they have just done with Essex at this point. I think the investigation would have been much more satisfactory.”

Harrison, however, seemed to refute Hutton’s suggestion, saying Yorkshire was “very clear they wanted to conduct this investigation themselves”.

Meena Botros, director of legal affairs and integrity at the ECB, said Yorkshire had only asked the ECB to place someone on the panel to review the investigative team’s findings.

Harrison said: “The reason Yorkshire was allowed to undergo this inquiry is because until then it was quite normal for first-class counties to have their own regulatory process.

“We have learned lessons through this process.”

Lord Patel vows to ‘correct the mistakes of the past’

Yorkshire chairman Lord Patel praised Rafiq’s bravery after his testimony at the DCMS Select Committee hearing and vowed to “correct the wrongs of the past” to make the club an “inclusive home for aspiring players of the future” to make.

In a statement, Lord Patel said it is “an incredibly difficult day for anyone associated with the Yorkshire County Cricket Club” and apologized once again to Rafiq for the treatment he had to undergo.

“Since I joined this club, it has become increasingly clear that what happened to the investigation into Azeem’s allegations was fundamentally incorrect and unacceptable,” the statement said. “The club’s trials and subsequent actions have rightly been criticized.

“There is no quick fix for the obvious problems that have been identified, and the issues are complex, not least the charge of institutional racism that must be addressed directly. Azeem noted that this is not about individuals, but the structure and processes of the Club, and we need to address this.

“Obviously we have good people at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and that gives me hope that we can do that. I have been struck by the concept of ‘White Rose’ values ​​and what that means: I want to say firmly that our values This Club cannot in any way be rooted in racism, discrimination or abuse of any kind.

“I agree with Azeem that we are just at the beginning of a journey that will take time. The gist of this is listening and going through our past – including the Fletcher Report – as well as examining our culture and taking positive steps to build a better future, such as moving from the grassroots to the professional game, we must collectively own the problems as a club and not hide from what is in the spotlight.

“In addition to establishing the independent whistleblower hotline, we are committed to taking further action in response and will communicate these steps transparently.

“In his testimony, Azeem said that despite the treatment he received, ‘Yorkshire is still my club’. I want to make this cricket club a source of pride again, correct the mistakes of the past and ensure that we have an inclusive home for aspiring players of the future.”