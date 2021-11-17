Bethel College Head Soccer Coach Takes Over at Friends





NORTH NEWTON, Kansas (KSNW) Bethel College Head Soccer Coach Terry Harrison has resigned from his position at Bethel College to take the lead in Wichita at Friends University. "We are delighted to welcome Terry to Friends University as our new head football coach," said Rob Ramseyer, VP of Athletics at Friends University. When I talk to him, I think the thing I'm most excited about is him getting who we are because he is who he is. He fits. He understands our mission and what we want to do as a university and athletic department. He's going to win here, but more than that, he's going to have an impact on lives far off the pitch." Coach Harrison finished his tenure with the Threshers with a 29-14 record, a No. 10 finish and an appearance in the NAIA National Playoffs.

Coach Harrison revived our football program when he took a huge risk coming to Bethel four years ago,” said Tony Hoops, Athletics president. “I am extremely grateful for the past four years at Bethel College,” Harrison said. “Our administration, staff and players have created a ‘big time’ program. Words cannot express how grateful I am to the families who have chosen to build this program into what it is today. I’ve never been so proud of anything as a coach.” Harrison finished his tenure at Bethel in 2021, ranked third in the nation in total offense, rushing for 5,390 yards and a defense allowing just 92 yards per game. Under his supervision in 2018, the Threshers averaged more than 274 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the nation. A big part of this was Harrison’s installation of the flexbone attack, which heavily uses the run game. Harrison built on his strong hasty attack the following 2019 season, finishing 8-3 and finishing #24 in the NAIA. His team rushed for over 4,000 during the season, averaging 371 yards per game. “This program is based on a Christian character, work ethic and discipline, which will carry the program through this transition period,” Hoops said. The search for the next head football coach starts immediately.

