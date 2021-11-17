Naomi Osaka is shocked by disappearance of sexual assault on Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka is shocked by the disappearance of Chinese sports star Peng Shuai amid mounting calls asking her whereabouts after she accused the country’s ex-deputy prime minister of sexually assaulting her.

Peng, one of China’s biggest sports personalities, has not been seen in public since she accused former Chinese Communist Party official Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex. She made the claim in a Weibo post on Nov. 2.

Now the former world number one has publicly expressed concern over Pengs’ disappearance.

“I was recently notified of a fellow tennis player who went missing shortly after she revealed she had been sexually assaulted,” Osaka said.

“Censorship is never okay at all costs, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well. I am in shock at the current situation and I am sending her love and light.” Osaka also used the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai.

The Womens Tennis Association (WTA) said they have received assurances that Peng is safe, but have not been able to reach her directly. They have called for an investigation, saying she is “safe and not under physical threat”.

WTA is committed to a full, fair and transparent investigation into sexual assault allegations against the former Chinese leader and also calls for an end to censorship against Peng Shuai, said Steve Simon, WTA chairman and CEO.

The ATP men’s tour also said it was concerned. President Andrea Gaudenzi said tennis authorities are deeply concerned about the uncertainty over the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai.

We are encouraged by the recent assurances that the WTA has received that it is safe and accountable, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely, Mr Gaudenzi said.

Apart from that, we fully support the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai.

But the guarantees have failed to allay the growing concern of people and tennis stars about Peng’s disappearance.

Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he was shocked and hoped she was doing well.

“I don’t have much information about it. I did hear about it a week ago. Honestly, it’s shocking that she’s missing, even more so that she’s someone I’ve seen quite a bit on tour over the years,” he said.

“It’s not much more to say than hope she’ll be found, that she’s all right. It’s just awful. I can imagine how her family feels that she is missing.’

French player Nicholas Mahut said in a tweet that Pengs’ disappearance is not just a WTA issue. We are all concerned.

In her post, Peng said former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli “forced” her into a sexual relationship and said they had an on-off extramarital affair.

She alleged that Mr. Zhang invited her to play tennis at her home while his wife was also there and sexually assaulted her. I never gave permission that afternoon, crying all the time, she wrote.

Mr Zhang, 75, who was employed between 2013 and 2018, has not yet commented on the allegations.

The social media post went viral and was subsequently removed. Other messages containing the words tennis were also reportedly blocked.

Her accusation was the first against a prominent government official in the country’s #MeToo movement since it began in China in 2018 before being largely suppressed by authorities the same year.

When asked about Pengs’ allegation at a daily briefing earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “I have not heard anything about the matter and it is not a diplomatic matter.