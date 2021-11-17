UND unveils new alternative home hockey shirts

The UND men’s hockey team will wear new jerseys in the house from time to time.

UND unveiled the alternative home jerseys on Wednesday morning.

They are white and the front reads ‘NODAK’ diagonally. There is a green stripe along the bottom of the jersey and two on the arms. The number is only on the back. The Fighting Hawk logos are on the shoulders.

The shirt is reminiscent of the shirt the team wore in the 1950s. They were also white and were diagonally across the front ‘Sioux’.

The alternative home jerseys are combined with green pants and green helmets. The helmets also have ‘NODAK’ written on them. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference logo appears above the nameplate on the back. They are made by Adidas.

UND hasn’t said when they’ll be wearing them for the first time, but it won’t be a one-off.

UND has long had two different jerseys for road races.

It has the traditional green jersey and the alternative black jerseys.

The green jerseys are the most used. The Fighting Hawks will often break out the black jerseys before big games or when the team needs a win.

The traditional white jerseys that say ‘North Dakota’ on the front with the number between the two words will be the most worn. But just like the black jerseys, UND will break out the alternate white jerseys for special occasions, big games or maybe just when the team needs a win.

Siouxshop.com is expected to start selling the alternative home shirts this week.

This is the second jersey unveiling this season for UND.

It wore special green jerseys for the game in Nashville against Penn State in October. They were comparable to the jerseys UND wore in 1994. The Nashville jerseys were a one-off jersey for a special event. There are no plans to reuse them.