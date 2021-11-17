Court appoints three-member committee to investigate match-fixing allegations





The Delhi High Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member committee to investigate Manika Batra’s claim that she plans to host her Olympic qualifier in March this year. The committee will consist of two retired judges – Justice Mukul Mudgal, Justice AK Sikri and a former sportsperson as likely third member. A report is expected in four weeks. Justice Mudgal led the investigative panel that in 2014 investigated the gambling and spot-fixing scandal of then BCCI president N Srinivasan and 12 players. What will the committee investigate? The committee’s mandate will be to investigate the player’s allegations that he was forced by national coach Soumyadeep Roy to lose to fellow Indian and intern Sutirtha Mukherjee and clear the decks for her Tokyo qualifier. The panel is also charged with reviewing the selection process and functioning of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Based on the committee’s findings, stand-alone justice judge Rekha Palli, who has heard the case, noted that she would consider appointing an administrator to lead the federation.

1 Related TTFI, for its part, informed the court on Wednesday of its decision to withdraw the notice issued to Batra by the agency. The 26-year-old had refused Roy’s assistance in court for her singles matches at the Tokyo Olympics, with TTFI now canceling any further action against her. By order of the court, TTFI has registered its correspondence with the world table tennis organization ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) regarding Batra. Justice Palli has further requested the National Federation to forward further correspondence from the ITTF on the matter to the Committee. It is understood that TTFI had written to ITTF on September 23, the same day the court issued a deferment of mandatory attendance of national camps requesting that Batra investigate Batra’s case and provide assistance if necessary. “When these athletes bring medals, you want to celebrate. If they’re in trouble, nobody wants to help them,” Palli was said to say during the hearing on Wednesday. File photo: Manika Batra celebrates her victory in the women’s singles table tennis match against Singaporean Mengyu Yu at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images Why did the dispute arise in the first place? Batra, India’s highest-ranked table tennis player, had been moved to court after being ejected from the Asian Championship roster due to her non-participation in the national camp. Her petition also stated that she was allegedly pressured to pitch her match, the conflict of interest on Roy’s part as he was both national team coach and Mukherjee’s private coach, and called for the functioning of TTFI to be questioned. On September 23, the court suspended TTFI’s mandatory attendance requirement and would ask the Ministry of Sports to investigate her allegations. Batra’s counsel would argue that the player was “targeted” by TTFI for taking them to court and with the charge of bringing the match to the attention of ITTF, she is being treated as an “accused” by the world authority. During Monday’s hearing, Judge Palli had noted that based on the report filed by the ministry in a sealed sleeve, the player could not be blamed for seeking a personal coach. She further stated that she did not want any player to be “bullied” and asked TTFI to give Batra a clean sheet. What now? Outside of the court proceedings, Batra had a good run last week – winning the bronze in singles and doubles alongside Archana Kamath at the WTT Contender Lasko in Slovenia. She has the World Cup in Houston in a week. As things stand, things seem to be leaning strongly in its favor and the commission’s report in four weeks should shed some light on what lies ahead.

