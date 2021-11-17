Naomi Osaka among those who expressed concern over Peng Shuai’s whereabouts after sexual assault charges

BEIJING — Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been among those expressing concern over a fellow player who has gone silent since he made an allegation of sexual assault against a former top official in China.

The former No. 1 ranked four-time major winner from Japan took to social media on Wednesday to join those wondering: Where is Peng Shuai?

Osaka wrote on Twitter that she hoped Peng and her family are “safe and okay.”

“I am in shock at the current situation,” she wrote, “and I am sending love and light her way.”

Other leading players, including Novak Djokovic, the men’s No. 1 and the organizers of the women’s and men’s professional tennis tours, have called for a full investigation into the allegations made by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post earlier this month that a former deputy prime minister had forced her to have sex despite repeated denials. The post has been removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, and China’s fully state-controlled media has suppressed all coverage of the matter.

Reports of the allegations circulated abroad for more than a week before WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon issued a statement on Sunday: “Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored.”

“Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

The WTA also said it had received confirmation that Peng is “safe and not under any physical threat”, but that it has not been able to reach her directly.

The men’s tour followed Monday, with ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi saying tennis authorities were “deeply concerned about the uncertainty over the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai.”

“We are encouraged by the recent assurances that the WTA has received that it is safe and accountable, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Gaudenzi said. “Separately, we fully support the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai.”

Peng, 35, wrote that Zhang Gaoli, a former Deputy Prime Minister and member of the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Standing Committee of the Politburo, had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago. She said Zhang’s wife was guarding the door during the attack.

Her post also said that they had sex once seven years ago and that she had feelings for him after that.

As is common for retired Chinese officials, 75-year-old Zhang disappeared from view after his 2018 retirement and he is not known to have any intimate professional or political connections with current leaders.

Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She was a semifinalist in singles at the US Open in 2014. Peng has not played at the highest level since the Qatar Open in February 2020 , before the restrictions imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peng also played at three Olympics — 2008, 2012, and 2016 — but the International Olympic Committee has remained silent on her allegations. The IOC and China will host the Beijing Winter Olympics from February 4.

Her accusation was the first against a prominent government official since the #MeToo movement took hold in China in 2018, before being largely suppressed by authorities the same year.

When asked about Peng’s allegation at a daily briefing earlier this week, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said: “I have not heard anything about the matter and it is not a diplomatic matter.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.