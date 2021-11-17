Chase Mason Enters Transfer Portal To Pursue College Football





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Viborg-Hurley alum Chase Mason has announced that he will enter the transfer portal as he strives to pursue a college football career. Chase Mason made the decision to play collegiate baseball in Nebraska in high school. “Looking back on that, I never really gave football a chance. I mean, I got injured in my senior year, like things started with football. When I got injured, it was kind of a shared decision where everyone took me to baseball pushed, with pro scouts saying, ‘You should go play baseball now,’ said Chase Mason. Mason started playing baseball for Nebraska this fall, but not long into the season, he had a sense that something wasn’t right. “Together came my urge to play football, which I get every now and then. Usually I just take it off and it comes along every now and then, but this time it kind of lingered and it was a little different feeling than the times I’ve felt before,” Mason said. After feeling this urge for over a month, Chase decided he needed to discuss his future with someone else. “I reached out to my oldest brother, Tyler, and talked to him a little bit about it. He just said ‘to give it some time and feel a little bit of what you really feel. I know you’ve made some kind of big change in your life and things like that, so just try to enjoy baseball as much as you can and give it some time “is kind of what he and I were talking about,” Mason said. Chase played baseball for another month, but realized it still wasn’t what he wanted his future to look like. “Doing baseball and stuff like that was just a little different to what I wanted from a college standpoint,” Mason said. “I didn’t really enjoy what baseball gave me.” Then he decided to tell his coaches that he would leave the team and enter the transfer portal. “I love the guys here. I love Nebraska, but it had nothing to do with them, it had to do with the game of baseball,” Mason said. Chase will begin pursuing a college football career as he hopes to transfer during the semester. “It’s super exciting. As in my tweet I said ‘this is my story’ and that’s how it really feels. No one is pushing me one way or the other,” Mason said. “Nobody has a preference for anything, it’s kind of what I really want to do and what I’m going to enjoy in the long run. So I’m just excited to see where football can take me.” I have officially entered the transfer portal, my recruitment is 100% open

THIS IS MY STORY — Chase Mason (@Chase_Mason11) November 15, 2021 Mason says he has been contacted by a number of teams, but for now his decision remains unknown.

