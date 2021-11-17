13-time Grand Slam wheelchair tennis champion announces retirement





Jordanne Whiley, winner of 13 Grand Slam titles and four Paralympic medals, has announced that she will retire from wheelchair tennis at the age of 29. Whiley is Britain’s most decorated female wheelchair tennis player, she became the first British player to win a Grand Slam title when she triumphed at the US Open in 2015. She was also the winner of 12 Grand Slam titles in doubles alongside her playing partner Yui Kamiji, including five Wimbledon crowns. In 2014, Whiley achieved a Grand Slam calendar by winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open titles in one season. Whiley claimed a memorable single bronze and double silver at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in September, adding bronze medals to her doubles from London 2012 and Rio 2016, saying it was the “perfect end to a successful career”. “I leave the sport with no regrets and with a heart full of pride,” she added post on Twitter. Whiley took a break from wheelchair tennis in 2018 to give birth to her son Jackson, and after winning a fourth consecutive Wimbledon doubles title in 2017, revealed she was 11 weeks pregnant. 2014

Our five-time wheelchair doubles champion announced her retirement today. Congratulations on a wonderful career, @Jordanne_Whley#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/0659HClcdN Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) November 17, 2021 She made a successful comeback in 2019 when she and Kamiji took victories at the Australian Open and US Open, while her last Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon earlier this year. Alongside Lucy Shuker, Whiley and her playing partner became the first British women to win silver doubles at the Paralympics when they reached the final in Tokyo, although they were completely defeated by Dutch pair Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot in the gold medal match .

