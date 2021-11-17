Looking forward to a new era of Pittsburgh Penguins hockey

Some pretty significant news on Tuesday, as it was revealed that the Pittsburgh Penguins are about to be sold to the Fenway Sports Group, which would add them to the sports conglomerate alongside the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC.

While Mario Lemieux is expected to retain a role in the ownership group, it would still mark the end of what has been the most successful era in the franchise’s history. We already knew there would be changes on the horizon in the coming seasons. Major changes have already been made to the front office with Ron Hextall and Brian Burke replacing Jim Rutherford as the core of the team (Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang) moves closer to retirement age.

At some point you had to think that a change of ownership would be a possibility, but maybe not so soon.

So let’s assume this sale closes at some point, what does that mean for the short- and long-term outlook for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Based on nothing more than initial reactions, this is probably the best possible outcome if a sale is about to happen. Not only does it look like Lemieux will continue to have a role with the Penguins, the only constant since the mid-1980s, but the Fenway Sports Group is also full of people with deep pockets. Their teams win too. A lot. The Boston Red Sox have been a championship-level team for the past 15 years, while Liverpool FC has become one of the powerhouses in English and European football.

It also stands to reason, based on what we know about how the Red Sox and Liverpool are built, that there could be a push for more analysis within the Penguins front office as the Red Sox and Liverpool have been at the forefront of the game. progress. in that field in their respective sports.

The NHL may be able to limit player salaries, but behind the scenes, it makes no such investments.

But it all makes you wonder what it means for the overall construction of the team, who stays and who goes.

At the end of the day, sports conglomerates are still sports conglomerates and tend to operate as bottom-line companies without much emotion or loyalty. As long as Lemieux was the only central figure in charge of the Penguins, there was always a belief or assumption that players like Crosby, Malkin and Letang would end their careers in Pittsburgh and retire as Penguins.

Maybe that’s still happening, especially if Lemieux stays in place and has a bit of a say in how the team is built and works. But something to keep in mind is that the Red Sox voluntarily traded Mookie Betts, arguably one of the top three players in baseball in the prime of his career, rather than pay him what he wanted. If the Red Sox can trade Mookie Betts on something like that, you can be damn sure Malkin or Letang can play for someone else. They are not loyal to previous Penguins teams here or to these players. This potential ownership group was not part of three Stanley Cup winning teams here. This is an investment. An asset. It will likely be operated as such.

Again, given the success of FSG teams in other sports, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. All sports fans care about is their team winning regardless of who is wearing the uniform. Even the Red Sox became contenders again just a year after trading Betts, appearing in the American League Championship Series.

That will pretty much be the deciding factor in what this all means and how it is received by Penguins fans. Does a new ownership group respect the traditions and history of the team, and will it make the right investments in the team behind the scenes (analysis, other investments?)

If those things happen and the team continues to strive to stay competitive and then stay competitive, that’s all everyone cares about.

Recent history suggests that should happen to this group.