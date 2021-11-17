Alex Hales denies racial connotation in naming his dog Kevin after he was mentioned in Rafiq DCMS testimonial





Alex Hales has denied there was any racial connotation in the naming of his dog, Kevin, after Azeem Rafiq claimed the name was used by Gary Ballanace to describe anyone of color, something he says was an open secret in the England dressing room. Rafiq, who spoke to a DCMS committee to tackle racism in Yorkshire and English cricket, claimed that Hales, who he believes was close to Ballance, named his dog Kevin because he was black. Kevin was something Gary always described as anyone of color, in a very derogatory way, whether that’s in public, whether that’s in the locker room, or that’s the opposition. This is an open secret in England’s dressing room. Anyone who meets Gary knows that’s an expression he used to describe people of color. Gary and Alex Hales got very close when they played for England together. I wasn’t in that dressing room, but what I understand [is] that Alex named his dog Kevin because he was black. It’s disgusting how much of a joke it was. Instagram posts confirm that Hales owns a black dog named Kevin, but he categorically and unequivocally denied the charges of racism in mentioning the dog. After hearing the charges against me, I categorically and absolutely deny there was any racial connotation in my dog’s naming, he said. I respect and have enormous sympathy for both the attitude that Azeem Rafiq has taken and what he has endured. His evidence was poignant. There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in cricket and I will be happy to cooperate with any investigation the gaming authorities decide to hold. Neither I nor my representatives will comment further on the matter. Nottinghamshire, Hales County Club, said they have initiated appropriate internal processes following allegations made by Rafiqs. Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club remains fully committed to making cricket in our county, at all levels, welcoming and accessible to all, the club said in a statement. We have always tried to create positive and fulfilling cricket experiences for people from a wide spectrum of backgrounds, and we will continue to do so. We recognize that, given the experiences recently shared within the wider game, individuals may have felt uncomfortable raising concerns in the past. We would encourage anyone wishing to raise concerns or share their experiences to come forward and speak up, either directly to the club or through the ICEC’s recent call for evidence. It is vital that individuals do this so that the game of cricket can learn and move forward together. Should anyone wish to share concerns, we have established processes and policies to resolve any issues. Anyone who reports will be treated with the utmost respect and confidentiality. Following the testimony provided to the DCMS Select Committee regarding Alex Hales, we have initiated the appropriate internal process and will continue to interact with Alex and his advisors accordingly.

