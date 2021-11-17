SEC college football picks, Week 12 odds: Alabama holds off Arkansas, Auburn runs through South Carolina

We’re on the penultimate weekend of the regular college football season. This is often referred to as “Cupcake Saturday” in the SEC. Some teams will visit the bakery for some sweet treats, but there are a few combinations that will please your taste buds much more than just dessert.

no. 21Arkansas visits No. Alabama in SEC on CBS Game of the Week, Florida visits Missouri in one of the biggest games of Gators coach Dan Mullen’s career, and Auburn will have to play without quarterback Bo Nix when it plays South Carolina in Columbia.

What are the biggest storylines in the SEC this weekend? Let’s split them up and then make the game picks straight up and against the spread.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix had surgery this week to repair a broken ankle he sustained in the loss to Mississippi state, meaning TJ Finley will step in as the No. 1 quarterback for coach Bryan Harsin. Finley, of course, replaced Nix as Auburn trailed Georgia State in the second half and led the Tigers to a last-minute victory.

Finley, an LSU transfer, will make his first start for Orange and Blue in South Carolina on Saturday. Coincidentally, Columbia is where he got his first start for LSU last year. Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo shouldn’t have to change much of the offense to match Finley’s style. He is calm in the bag, has the arm strength to make hard throws across the field and has decent accuracy deep down the field.

“There are a lot of similarities there, but as far as TJ is concerned, we’ve already done it,” Harsin said on Monday:. “You kind of know what he likes and again, we’re still going to have to do our attack and do things that we think will be successful. He’s going to have to be able to do those (things), and he is will have done everything we have in our game plan.”

South Carolina has the second best pass defense in the SEC (185.5 yards per game), so it will be a great way for Finley to get comfortable for the Iron Bowl vs. Alabama next week.

Main course: Alabama running out of time

The Crimson Tide must win one of their last two games to earn the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game. This weekend’s game against Arkansas is huge, not only for conference title hopes, but also one of the last chances coach Nick Saban’s side have to solve the one lingering problem: running football.

They averaged just 3.76 yards per carry in conference games and averaged 0.23 yards per carry in the last SEC matchup, the 20-14 win over LSU two weeks ago. That will prevent Alabama from being a true national title contender unless it is resolved quickly. If not, the Crimson Tide has no chance of beating No. 1 Georgia in Atlanta and taking consecutive wins in the College Football Playoff — if at all.

The Razorbacks are a good team to try against. They give up 4.66 yards per rush and are 11th in the conference in tackles allowed for loss with 64. That’s a far cry from late September when defensive coordinator Barry Odom was hailed as one of the best in the business.

Alabama should have a great day on the ground on Saturday. If not, alarm bells should be ringing very loudly.

Dessert: some love for the defenders

The Heisman Trophy race is as wide open as ever, and two stud defenders made the Caesars Sportsbook odds board at (+8000) this week: Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis and Will Anderson Jr. Excuse me as I rise from my chair and give a standing ovation. The award is given to the “most outstanding player in college football” and not to the “best player in offensive skills in one of the best teams”. There is no doubt that the duo fits the bill.

Davis, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound monster, dominates the interior of the Bulldogs defense line. Even when he’s not really tackling, Davis takes up space that allows his teammates to play. Anderson meanwhile leads the country with 12.5 (1.25 per game) and has since the opener vs. Miami knocked off quarterbacks in critical situations.

Will either really win? Probably not. After all, there are many Heisman voters who fall into the attacking skill trap every year. However, both stars belong in New York in mid-December as finalists for the most prestigious individual award in American sport.

choices

Upright: 74-19 | Against the spread: 42-39

So much for the Aggies licking their wounds after being smothered by Alabama. They will face their second straight SEC opponent this week when they travel to Kentucky, and it will be something similar to last week’s disaster in Tuscaloosa. Kentucky will use its multidimensional passing attack, prime quarterback Will Levis for next weekend’s rivalry with Louisville, and hang on to the hapless Aggies for half a hundred. Pick: Kentucky (-36)

no. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama

Last Chances: Alabama Crimson Tide -20.5

This one won’t be as nerve-racking for Alabama fans as the LSU game two weeks ago, but it won’t be exactly comfortable either. The Arkansas offense is very unique thanks to 6-foot-3, 240-pound dual-threat quarterback KJ Jefferson. Simply put, there aren’t many ways to simulate the kind of multidimensional power rushing attack that Arkansas deploys every weekend. That offense will have enough success to stay within the range against an Alabama team that will continue to struggle with the running of football. Choose: Arkansas (+20.5)

Florida in Missouri

Last Chances: Missouri Tigers +8.5

Florida is an 8.5-point favorite this weekend, which feels like 14 points too many. The Gators defense was torched by Samford last week, and Missouri returning Tyler Badie is going to flirt with 200 rushing yards this weekend. Yes, Florida’s attack sparkled last week with Emory Jones at the helm, suggesting this will be a gunfight. Home-grown Missouri will have no problem squeezing it to the ground and keeping its distance in the fourth quarter to avoid the turmoil. Choose: Missouri (+8.5)

Auburn in South Carolina

Last Chances: South Carolina Gamecocks +7.5

Auburn gives quarterback TJ Finley his first start of the season, which will be against the nation’s second-best pass defense. In theory, that should give punters a break if they plan on taking the Tigers and laying the points. Don’t worry about it. Auburn running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter will return to their early season, pounding the rock against the 11th-ranked rush defense in the SEC (168.9 yards per game) and exiting Columbia with a double-digit win. Choice: Chestnut brown (-7)

Ole Miss is en route to a New Year’s Six Bowl berth, and it will make a big statement Saturday night in Oxford. The Rebel attack was out all year, but the defense looked great this past weekend against Texas A&M and hadn’t been lit up like a Christmas tree since it surpassed Arkansas in early October. We’re looking at a 50 burger from Matt Corral and Co., and the Commodores aren’t even hitting double digits. Pick: Ole Miss (-36.5)

Last Chances: Tennessee Volunteers -28

Tennessee has scored more points against Georgia than any other team this season, but it’s not like the Jaguars are a disaster in that area. They are second in the Sun Belt in total defense (320.4 yards per game), yards per play (4.98) and red zone touchdown percentage (50%). I like the attack of the Volunteers and where coach Josh Heupel is going, but oddsmakers give the Jaguars too many points: Choice: South Alabama (+27.5)

Last Chances: LSU Tigers -29

The Warhawks have the worst offense and second-worst defense in the Sun Belt, and it’s clear at this point that Garrett Nussmeier and Max Johnson are currently auditioning for first place on the depth chart for the up-and-coming personnel. That means Coach Ed Orgeron won’t take his foot off the gas for the full four quarters and will earn some offensive momentum heading into next week’s rivalry game against Texas A&M. Choice: LSU (-29)

Other games vs. FCS teams

no. 1 Georgia over Charleston Southern (no line available)

No. 16 Texas A&M Over Prairie View A&M (No Line Available)

No. 25 Mississippi State over Tennessee State (no line available)

