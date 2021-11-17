Osaka becomes latest tennis star to speak out over Peng Shuais disappearance over sexual assault allegations





topline Tennis star Naomi Osaka spoke out about the disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuais and joined several top stars who have expressed support for Peng, who has been missing since her report on Nov. 2, and alleged that a powerful former Communist Party official of assault and extra warlike affair that is banned from the top of the Chinese government. Peng Shuai

Key facts Osaka Tuesday tweet including #WhereIsPengShuai, which supporters have used, saying censorship is never okay at any cost. Osaka, 24, added that she was in shock at Pengs’ disappearance. Top Women’s Tennis Association official Steve Simon told the New York Times on Sunday, the organization received confirmation from several sources, including the Chinese Tennis Association, that Peng was safe and not under any physical threat, but neither WTA Tour officials nor athletes had been in contact with her. The organization has called for a full, fair and transparent investigation into the allegations made by Peng against Zhang and to end the censorship against her. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Tennis stars Novak Djokovic, Chris Evert, Alize Cornet and Nicolas Mahut have spoken out about Pengs disappearing from the public eye. Surprising fact Other big names in the game, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have yet to tackle Pengs’ disappearance. key background Earlier this month, Peng, 35, accused Zhang, 75, a former member of the Communist Party’s most powerful body, of forcing her to have sex with him three years ago. The post on Chinese social media was immediately removed and Peng has not been seen or heard from in public since. It is the first time that allegations of sexual assault have been leveled against the upper echelon of the Communist Party. The Chinese government has not responded to the allegations against the disappearance of Zhang or Pengs. Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told: AFP“I have not heard anything about the matter you raised. Tangent Osaka is the highest paid female athlete of all time, according to Forbes. Read further Naomi Osaka worries about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai (BBC) Tennis star Peng Shuai disappears after sexual abuse allegations against ex-Chinese official and top stars begin to speak out (Forbes) Tennis Stars Sexual Abuse Claim Against Ex-Top Chinese Official Triggers Online Censors (Forbes)

