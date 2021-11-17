China’s hockey team is full of Canadians, but could be taken out of the Olympics

The president of the International Ice Hockey Federation warns that China’s men’s ice hockey team could be withdrawn from the Beijing Olympics because it is not competitive enough and would be badly beaten if it were forced to compete against powerful teams like the United States and Canada, which will be stacked with NHL stars.

Luc Tardif, president of the IHFF, made the comments to Reuters in Toronto on Tuesday, adding that the Norwegian hockey team is poised to be added to the Olympic tournament if China is withdrawn.

A final decision is expected on November 25.

The IIHF declined an interview with CBC, but its recent comments contradict apronunciationissued on November 2 that China was a “confirmed” participant in the Olympic tournament and that the hockey federation would not remove the team.

It is the latest round of uncertainty for the China hockey team. As the host of the next Olympics, China has been given the right to field a team in the 12-team tournament, but has struggled to hold a competitive tournament.

“I don’t see any solutions,” said Dave King, who has coached hockey teams in the Olympics, the NHL, and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which consists primarily of teams from Russia, along with other Eastern European countries and now China.

King said that if China, which currently ranks 32nd in the world, is replaced by Norway, it wouldn’t be much better.

“It’s still going to be a huge situation with opportunities for shame.”

Canadian content

IIHF officials are in Moscow this week to analyze China’s prospects by watching Beijing’s Kunlun Red Star play two KHL matches and evaluate which of the team’s more than 20 foreign players qualify to participate. to participate in the Olympic Games.

Kunlun Red Star was originally based in China, but moved to a suburb of Moscow in 2020 because COVID-19 restrictions made it too difficult to stay in Beijing and continue playing in the KHL.

The team, founded in 2016, is near the bottom of the KHL standings. The majority of its 19 players are in fact Canadian and have been recruited by China to bolster its hockey talent and form the backbone of the country’s national team.

Many, such as 21-year-old goalkeeper Paris O’Brien, who is from Coquitlam, BC, are of Chinese descent and say it is an honor to play for a country developing its hockey program.

Paris O’Brien, a Canadian-born goaltender for Kunlun Red Star, was recruited to play hockey in China four years ago. (Corinne Seminoff/CBC)

“It’s pretty surreal,” he said. “It’s like introducing hockey to China and helping to develop the game and show the fans how we play and what hockey is all about.”

When Kunlun Red Star took on Amur, a team from Russia’s far east, on Tuesday night, the 7,000-seat Mytishchi Arena near Moscow was largely empty.

Several dozen fans attended and most cheered for Amur, but behind one of the goals was a group of Kunlun supporters. Two teens waving a Chinese flag and a Kunlun banner told CBC they were cheering for China because someone “suggested” they should.

Another man, who said his nickname was Lenin because he resembled the former Soviet revolutionary leader, said he is a big supporter of China and communism, so he thought he should support the country’s hockey team.

Local hockey fans Danil Ulyakin, left, and Sergei Tushiv cheer on Kunlun Red Star at the Mytishchi Arena outside Moscow. (Briar Stewart/CBC News)

“We thank the Canadians for teaching them how to play,” said Alexander Rubinkov, the Lenin lookalike, who watched the game with his family.

There was also a line of Chinese players wearing Kunlun jackets who were not in the lineup that night. IIHF officials looked down from the skyboxes.

IIHF assessment team

Kunlun, who was trailing 4-0 at one point in the game, recovered and went into extra time, but eventually lost. The team has lost 75 percent of its games this season.

HC Amur Khabarovsk players celebrate a goal against China’s HC Kunlun Red Star during the KHL match in Moscow. (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

After that, CBC asked to speak to Canadian players on the team and was allowed to, but was told not to ask about the Olympics.

However, the players themselves mentioned that this was the ultimate goal.

“Hopefully we need to get some more wins first,” said Ethan Werek, 30, a striker from Goodwood, Ontario, who said the team has great coaching and support but has underperformed so far this year.

He said it would be a huge exposure for China to play on the world stage and could help further develop its hockey program.

Ontario forward Ethan Werek has been playing for Kunlun Red Star for three years. (Dmitri Kozlov/CBC)

While observers say China has made huge strides at the youth level, the Olympics came too early for the senior team, which faced a series of hurdles, including mismanagement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark Dreyer, a Beijing writer who publishes a site called China Sports Insider , has been following the team since 2017. He said at one point that the Kunlun franchise “dropped out” with the China Ice Hockey Association and that several people over the years were responsible for the development of the national team.

It is rotated through general managers and technical staff. Three former coaches, including Canadian Steve Kasper, a former NHL player who coached the Boston Bruins for two seasons, filed a lawsuit against Kunlun for more than $1 million in unpaid compensation.

VIEW | How Canadians ended up on a hockey team at risk of being taken out of the Olympics:

China is building Olympic hockey team full of Canadians Ahead of hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China is building a men’s hockey team filled with Canadians of Chinese descent, but a former NHL coach says shyness is more likely than Olympic glory. 2:31

Player eligibility questions

Since China does not have enough senior players to form a team, it relies on foreign imports. But due to the pandemic , a few players have not competed for China long enough to qualify for a spot on the Olympic team .

The IIHF requires players to compete in their new country for two consecutive seasons, but Dreyer believes the federation has no choice but to allow Canadian players to qualify.

“I don’t think anyone is going to bicker. It’s not like you’re a… [Connor] McDavid or a [Sidney] Crosby and they don’t meet the eligibility requirements,” Dreyer said.

Players of the Chinese men’s national hockey team sit in the stands on Monday evening. (Corinne Seminoff/CBC)

But a looming problem revolves around passports and Chinese citizenship. China does not recognize dual citizens, so in order for foreign players to get a Chinese passport, they may have to surrender their Canadian or US passport, even temporarily.

Dreyers said that if the national team plays in the Olympics, he doesn’t expect the games to be shown at prime time in China, noting that very little attention has been paid to the team in the Chinese media.

Dreyer said in 2018 that the IIHF has debated whether or not to give the Chinese team an automatic berth, and suggested the federation now likely regrets that decision.

“I think right now [the players] must do their best, and hope that the NHL all-stars [they play against] take their foot off the gas a little bit.”

But Dave King said it is very difficult for a coach to ask his players to take it easy against a weaker team, and the goal difference could be used as a tiebreaker to determine which team advances to Olympic qualifiers.

King, who was the general manager of the Japan hockey team leading up to the 1998 Nagano Olympics, said the hockey tournament was structured differently at the time, with lower teams competing in a first qualifying round.

Japan first played in a group against Belarus, France and Germany before playing and winning against Austria, securing 13th place. (At that time, the Olympic tournament had 14 teams.)

King said it is too late to structure anything like that for the upcoming Games in Beijing, adding that he feels sorry for the Kunlun players.

“They are sharp and fit and they work very hard,” he said. “But the level of competition is just so high.”