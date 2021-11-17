Sheffield United fan Kell Brook’s surprising bromance with Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass





I live around the corner from him and he kind of looked at me and told me he was better than me at table tennis. So I got a table and said come to mine and see who’s top dog.” Brook from Dore was in the red corner and his opponent, who wore the blues with white stripes, was boxing fan and Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass. Register to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> Former world champion boxer and Sheffield United fan Kell Brook has bonded with Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass. Photo: Lawrence Lustig The rest, as they say, is history and consists of dinner dates, workouts and Netflix sessions (hold the chill). Both men met through their nutritionist, Greg Marriott, and despite their club loyalty and rivalry on the table, they’ve been friends ever since. He’s a good boy, former world champion Brook, who boxed at his beloved Bramall Lane in 2017, tells The Star. “As much as I am United, I am a born and bred man from Sheffield. I want the city to do well, so I want both teams to do well.” < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:86.4%"/> In the blue corner: Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass. Photo: Steve Ellis “We can joke about it, I dig it here and there with jest, but that’s about it. Windass established himself as a key player at Hillsborough last season in his first full season playing for Sheffield Wednesday and was the club’s top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions. An injury sustained during pre-season has kept him sidelined in League One so far, but the 27-year-old whose father Dean represented both the Owls and Blades is finally getting closer to a return to action. “We’ve been on the wattbike together and done low-impact stuff on his knee,” adds Brook, 35, who is back training himself at the Ingle Gym ahead of a possible highly anticipated fight with rival Amir Khan. . “We also did recovery training together. “He doesn’t want to leave, he’s always in the house. We always watch an episode on Netflix, play table tennis or have lunch together. So, bromance aside, who has the bragging rights as the top dog? “You’re only as good as your last fight,” Brook says. Last time we played, I destroyed him 3-0. “I am the king of table tennis. It is suspected that Windass Jr has something to say about that.

