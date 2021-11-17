Crickets Future Stars To Compete In The Caribbean For Men’s U19 World Cup Awards





It has been confirmed that the West Indies will host the ICC Under 19 Men Cricket World Cup in 2022.

The tournament, featuring 16 countries in 48 matches, will be held in the Caribbean for the first time in 14 editions in history and will take place from January 14 to February 5. The Under 19 Mens Cricket World Cup has built a reputation as an event that not only provides excellent competition and entertainment, but also showcases future stars of the game. Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Shimron Hetmyer are among the famous names to have competed in recent editions of the tournament, and the next generation of world-class talent will be featured in the West Indies in 2022 . Team captains pose with the trophy at the 2012 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup The ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cup is such an exciting and special tournament, bringing together the future stars of the game and giving them an unparalleled experience to compete on the global stage, said ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley. We look forward to the 2022 edition to see who will be the stars of the future. We are delighted that West Indies will host this event and we wish all teams the very best in preparing for the tournament and Cricket West Indies in organizing the event. The tournament will use ten venues in four Caribbean countries Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago. But New Zealand will not attend as the team has to withdraw due to the mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors they would have faced on their return journey from the tournament. Scotland will replace the Black Caps in the tournament. The Scots join Australia, Sri Lanka and the West Indies in Group D, with the hosts hoping to repeat their 2016 title success. Video

cwc19



05:01

ICC U19 CWC: IND v BAN Highlights of Bangladesh’s Historic Victory Bangladesh is the current defending champion and has beaten India in a low scoring thriller in the final of the 2020 edition of the U19 World Cup. They face England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates in Group A. India, Ireland, South Africa and Uganda make up Group B. And Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe are in Group C. The semi-finals and final will all be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda. CWI is looking forward to hosting this important global U19 cricket event right around the corner in January, Ricky Skerritt, president of Cricket West Indies said in a statement. In collaboration with the host’s territorial councils, cricket clubs and ministries of sport, we have been working hard over the past few months to prepare for this event. However, in the midst of so many Covid-related challenges, it was not easy to finalize the sites and work out all the related logistics. At the same time, our U19 head coach, Floyd Reifer, and his coaching staff are busy preparing our team for competition, using innovative methods to keep them active even when they are not allowed to travel. The West Indies have a proud under-19 cricket history, with several brilliant talents rising to international stars over the years. We therefore expect that our current under-19 squad will make us proud in the 2022 tournament. I am also confident that our visitors will experience the best of our world-renowned Caribbean culture and hospitality in Antigua & Barbuda, Guyana, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Trinidad & Tobago. ICC U19 CWC Match Schedule Men’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Groupings: Group A – Bangladesh, England, Canada, United Arab Emirates

Group B – India, Ireland, South Africa, Uganda

Group C – Afghanistan, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe

Group D – Australia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup: St Kitts and Nevis – Warner Park, Conaree, (Sandy Point – competition venue warm up only)

Guyana – Guyana National Stadium, (Everest – warm-up match venue only)

Trinidad and Tobago – Brian Lara Cricket Ground, Queens Park Oval, Diego Martin

Antigua and Barbuda – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Coolidge Cricket Ground

