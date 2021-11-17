Deaf Soccer Team Brings Pride to Riverside Community





RIVERSIDE, California Every once in a while a story comes along that prompts a reporter to drop everything, cancel appointments, forget the idea of ​​a weekend, hug relatives goodbye, and run away. For me, that story was about a high school soccer team. Last week I drove seven hours from my home in the East Bay to the California School for the Deaf, Riverside. I was not disappointed. After a long run of losing seasons, the football team was undefeated and, for the first time in the school’s history, competed for the divisional championship. The article I wrote about the team known as the Cubs was published this week. When I arrived on campus, the ebullient superintendent of the school, Nancy Hlibok Amann, kindly gave me a tour. Through a sign interpreter she told about the team coach.

His blood runs like pigskin, she said of Coach Keith Adams.

That night, Coach Adams and his players beat their opponents in the second round of the playoffs. The skewed result was no surprise. The Cubs had outscored their opponents 642-156 during the regular season, brightening the spirit of a community hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, I accompanied the players and coaches to the NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings, where stadium announcers celebrated the Cubs’ victories. Dressed in their red sweaters, they watched as their faces appeared on the huge video board. Friends texted to say they’d seen them on television. There are many explanations for why the team is doing so well this year. The specific team of players is very talented, fast and disciplined. And the athletes play hard.

I like the physical, the hard punches and the tackles, said Tevin Adams, the team’s quarterback. He is also the coach’s son.

But what struck me most was how comfortable and confident the players seemed to be together as a deaf team with deaf coaches. It was their world on their terms. When they were younger and playing in hearing competitions, they were often put on the nose because the position required less communication. Now they played in the position that suited them best. They have a very special bond, a chemistry, Amann told me. They can read each other. I asked Laura Edwards, the school’s athletics counselor, about the long-standing debate about whether deaf children should attend mainstream institutions or go to completely deaf schools. Edwards is deaf and was born into a hearing family. She told me she recently brought an interpreter to a family gathering because she wanted to capture as many conversations as possible. Growing up deaf, I never went to a school for the deaf, Edwards told me. It was a struggle to make friends. It was very lonely.

On the Riverside campus, Edwards says she sees deaf students thriving who have transitioned from mainstream institutions. The communication barrier is removed and there is inclusion and social interaction. Our student-athletes are the same as any other hearing student in terms of physical, mental and athletic ability, she texted me later. The only difference is that they are deaf. Edwards noted that she had capitalized the word Deaf. It’s not a typo, she said. We have our own culture. Thomas Fuller is the San Francisco bureau chief for The New York Times. If you read one story, make it this Getting 300 minutes of moderate exercise per week can help prevent cancer.

