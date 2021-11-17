Naomi Osaka joins calls for answers after #MeToo allegations

Naomi Osaka has joined a growing number of tennis players and officials asking for answers about Peng Shuai, the Chinese athlete who has not been seen in public since she made allegations of sexual assault against a former top official of the Chinese Communist Party.

Earlier this month, Peng, 35, released a lengthy social media post accusing Zhang Gaoli, an ex-Deputy Prime Minister in her 70s, of sexually abusing her during an otherwise consensual on-off relationship while in office. used to be.

On Tuesday, Osaka, the former Japanese number 1 in the world, posted a message under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, which has been widely circulated on social media.

Censorship is never OK at any cost. I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well, Osaka wrote. I am in shock of the current situation and I am sending love and light her way.

Men’s Novak Djokovic said on Monday the situation was shocking and he couldn’t imagine how her family is feeling.

Showing here in Australia in February, Osaka has spoken out about Black Lives Matter and mental health before. Daniel Pockett / Getty Images file

Peng is one of China’s biggest tennis stars of recent years. She is a former world No. 1 in doubles, having won grand slams in doubles at Wimbledon and the French Open in 2013 and 2014 respectively.

Her allegations against Zhang, who was once one of China’s most powerful officials under President Xi Jinping, are the most notable in the country’s own #MeToo movement.

Pengs’ post on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Nov. 2 was quickly removed and any online debate was quashed by government censorship that blocked a list of related search terms.

Chinese officials did not respond to a request for comment earlier this month when Pengs’ statement was posted, and NBC News again contacted the State Department on Wednesday with no response. Zhang, who retired in 2018 and is no longer in the public eye, could not be reached for comment.

We are deeply concerned about the uncertainty surrounding Peng’s immediate safety and whereabouts, Andrea Gaudenzi, chairman of the ATP Tour, which leads the men’s race, said in a statement Monday. He called for a full, fair and transparent investigation into her allegations.

The Womens Tennis Association says it has received confirmation from several sources, including the Chinese Tennis Association, that Peng is safe and not under any physical threat. told the New York Times on Sunday.

Simon said he believes Peng is in Beijing, but he cannot confirm that because neither he nor any other official or player he is aware of. was able to contact her directly.

Tennis is one of many sports grappling with how to balance China’s vast commercial opportunities with concerns over Beijing’s widely criticized human rights and censorship record. Simon told the Times that the WTA would consider boycotting China unless it sees appropriate results in the matter.

Czech-American tennis legend Martina Navratilova said in a tweet that this was a very strong attitude of WTA and the right attitude!

Let’s not be silent wrote French player Aliz Cornet, using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. American player Jamie Hampton Ossaka’s statement retweeted, and adds: Thank you for stepping on the board, having a backbone, and using your platform to draw attention to real issues.

In her post earlier this month, Peng did not say exactly when the alleged attack took place and said she could not provide evidence for her allegations.

That afternoon I was very scared. I didn’t expect it to be like this, she wrote on Weibo, a Chinese platform similar to Twitter. I didn’t agree to have sex with you and kept crying that afternoon.

She’s not the first Chinese celebrity to suddenly disappear from the public eye.

Movie megastar Fan Bingbing went missing for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019 after he was ordered by authorities to pay $129 million in unpaid taxes and fines. She came out after apologizing, saying she was ashamed, and attributing the Communist Party’s great policies, without which there would be no Fan Bingbing.

Last year, Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma disappeared for three months after comments that were interpreted by some as critical of China’s financial regulators.