BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Amid concerns that China’s men’s hockey players will not be good enough to compete on the home ice at next year’s Winter Games, experienced amateur players in Beijing are bracing for a tough ride, but are still hoping always seeing them as the team in action.

The Chinese women’s team is internationally competitive, but the men are unlikely to compete in the Beijing Olympics in February without the automatic spot awarded to the host nations.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has been evaluating China’s Olympic candidates who play in Russia and will decide whether to participate on November 25, after raising concerns about an “inadequate sporting standard”. read more

The Norwegian team will wait as a replacement if necessary.

“It would be best for the Chinese team to join in, otherwise it’s pointless. You’re the host country, you come in without a ticket,” said Ying Guosheng, 62, as he strapped on shin guards at an ice rink in northern Beijing.

China’s first round opponents include the United States and Canada, each with a string of medals, potentially ushering in an early series of crushing defeats for the host nation.

Elite National Hockey League players will also be able to compete in Beijing, unlike the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, which will give the North American teams a boost.

“It’s a once-in-a-thousand-year chance,” said Ying’s teammate Yu Xin. “The team can experience the atmosphere of the event and the professionalism and techniques of other teams and discover where they are falling behind. Brains and strength are both essential. They should not be arrogant or hasty.”

Athletes from China Ice Sport College and Capital University of Physical Education and Sports in action during an ice hockey test event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Wukesong Sports Center in Beijing, China on Nov. 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Yu’s club is made up of Beijing residents who first played as teenagers in the 1970s on a frozen lake in the heart of the city. They reformed a few years ago, in part because Beijing won the bid for the Olympics, and the players plan to check in their uniforms when the Games start.

When they first learned to skate, Beijing only had one hockey rink, said Captain Mei Chunhui, adding that it was usually only refrigerated for the occasional national-level game. They trained on land for most of the year. Ice skates were often returned by parents who had studied in the Soviet Union.

Now Beijing has plenty of ice rinks after a boom in investment, bolstered by a pledge from President Xi Jinping to get 300 million Chinese on skis and skates for the games.

But hockey is still a niche sport, especially outside the chilly northeast of the country. Club members are realistic about the national team’s chances.

“China could be considered a dark horse if it only scores one goal against a strong team like the US, Russia or Germany – that would be an honor,” Yu said. “If our efforts and our sweat aren’t wasted, that’s enough… the inequality is like that between an elementary school kid and a doctorate.”

China is not nearly as strong a power at the Winter Olympics as it is at the Summer Games. Chinese athletes claimed a lone gold medal over short track speed skater Wu Dajing in Pyeongchang, though that is expected to improve next year. read more

But Yu has high hopes for the women’s hockey team.

“I really hope the Chinese women’s team can reach the last three, they are great,” he said.

The Chinese women reached the semifinals of the world championships twice in the 1990s and played in the bronze medal match at the 1998 Olympics, one of the three Winter Games in which they have competed.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Thomas Suen; Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Gerry Doyle

