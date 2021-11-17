Wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley is retiring





Claiming a bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games proved the perfect way to beat Jordanne Whiley (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire) Wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley has announced her retirement. The 29-year-old ends her career as one of Britain’s most decorated tennis players after winning 13 Grand Slam titles and four Paralympic medals. Whiley’s biggest success came in doubles, where she claimed 12 slam titles along with Japan’s Yui Kamiji, including the Grand Slam calendar in 2014. Their fourth Wimbledon title in 2017 came despite Whiley suffering from morning sickness while pregnant with son Jackson. The following year she returned to the sport and in 2020 she won two more titles with Kamiji at the Australian Open and US Open, while their last title came together at Wimbledon this summer. The Tokyo Paralympic Games was a major motivation for Whiley to return to the sport and she achieved an important goal by winning the bronze medal in singles and silver alongside Lucy Shuker in doubles. Whiley wrote on Twitter: There comes a time in everyone’s life when we have to close the current chapter and move on to another. Wheelchair tennis has been the biggest chapter of my life, with a professional career spanning 16 years. Tokyo was the perfect end to a successful career and I am leaving the sport with no regrets and with a heart full of pride. I’ve won many titles and received many awards, but nothing compares to the people I’ve shared it all with and the experiences I’ve had along the way. While it feels weird to leave such a big chapter of my life in the past, I know now is the right time to move on to other great things. While she first picked up a racket at the age of three and, like her father Keith, who was a Paralympic medalist in athletics, she was born with a brittle bone disease. read more Jamison Gibson-Park banned from Ireland’s clash with Argentina Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Duo from Wales banned from duel with Australia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/wheelchair-tennis-star-jordanne-whiley-115704164.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos