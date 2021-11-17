Covid-19: Palmerston North case confirmed by cricket club

A club cricketer in Palmerston North has tested positive for Covid-19. He attended training at this facility on Tuesday evening and felt unwell on Wednesday.

Covid-19 has spread to Palmerston North after a member of the cricket community tested positive for the virus.

United Cricket Club chairman Paul Hofmann confirmed: stuff on Thursday, one of the club’s players had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday night.

The player had tested negative on Monday and went to club training at the Manawat Cricket Associations indoor training facility on Tuesday night, then felt unwell on Wednesday, had another test and it came back positive, Hofmann said.

He started to feel unwell on Wednesday and thought it would be wise to go out and take another test which was very sensible. As soon as he got that result, he let us know.

READ MORE:

* Three Christchurch children moved to MIQ after mother tested positive for Covid-19

* Covid-19: Northland has seven new cases as the region returns to level 2

* Additional Covid test center opens in East Christchurch after positive wastewater sample



Hofmann said the infected player, who was in isolation at home, did not feel too unwell on Thursday, his symptoms were similar to a cold.

The club has been in contact with the health ministry and players from the three men’s teams who were in training on Tuesday were now in self-isolation and notified everyone they had contact with.

United’s women’s team was not affected.

The player had used the Covid-19 tracer app and was in the training center from 5.30 pm to 7.10 pm on Tuesday.

Hofmann believed that all club members had been vaccinated.

A ministry spokesman said it reported confirmed cases at 1:00 p.m. every day. Interesting locations have been added to the ministries website when identified. The MidCentral District Health Board has also been contacted for comment.

The New Zealand Defense Force was due to commemorate the First World War Battle of Cambri on Thursday with a parade of light armored vehicles in the city, but has canceled the event due to the confirmed Covid case.

The Manawat Cricket Association has advised anyone who was at the center at the same time to seek advice from the Ministry of Health on 0800 358 5453.

The indoor center was closed on Thursday for a thorough clean-up and the association hoped it would reopen at 3 p.m.

As a precaution, the association has postponed all its school visits for the rest of the week. All employees of the association are fully vaccinated.

It is likely that all United men’s games will be postponed this weekend. Due to the bad weather, there were no games last weekend.

Manawat Cricket Association chairman Carla na Nagara said it was unrealistic to think that the cricket community was special and would not be affected.

But our priority is for people to focus on the right information and not on false information or rumours. Follow the advice of the Ministry of Health and this shows the importance of vaccination.

GOODS Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that Aucklanders will be allowed to leave the city from December 15 if they have been vaccinated or have a negative test.

The case comes days after two Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday in neighboring Tararua, where two people from Woodville tested positive.

That led to an inclusion in tests. Of the people in Woodville, 72.4 percent are fully vaccinated, up 4.9 percent from last week.

By Wednesday, 80 percent of the eligible population in the MidCentral Health district had been fully vaccinated and 90 percent had received their first dose.

The last time a positive Covid-19 case came to Palmerston North it was an Auckland truck driver on October 8. The truck driver was taken to hospital to self-isolate, and no other community cases have emerged.