College Football Coaching Rumors: Florida, TCU, Stanford

With the amount of churn in the 2021 college football coaching cycle, it would make sense for a hot coaching prospect to take a measured — some might say fussyapproach to his next move. The cycle has been crazy for a month with two of the biggest brands in the sports opening, and now we have up to nine currently open FBS jobs and more are sure to follow by the time the regular season actually ends. That doesn’t even count the three jobs that are already there stuffed, including one by a coach who was fired from one of the bluebloods early in the season. Do you have all that?

So let’s say you’re Louisiana coach Billy Napier, and for a few cycles you’ve now passed multiple jobs for multiple reasons. To varying degrees, Napier has been associated with job openings in Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Baylor, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas. Some situations were too chaotic at the time, such as when Auburn was in the middle of an all-out boardroom war between the administrators, boosters, and fans at the time Napier was interviewing. Others had looming NCAA penalties that made them distasteful (Tennessee, Baylor) and still others simply refused when Napier offered the resources he needed to be successful (South Carolina).

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

Again, Napier is a candidate for positions that are already open. tell sources Illustrated Sports he is a top target for TCU, which recently parted ways with Gary Patterson. He is also expected to take a look at the job at Virginia Tech and LSU. There may be more trapdoors opening in the cycle that would likely entice him, such as the state of Arizona or Florida. It’s getting to the point where, if not now, when will Napier leave? It is expected to be this year, with waning optimism, that he will return to the Ragin’ Cajuns program he has coached to four consecutive Sun Belt division titles and a 30-4 record since 2018.

The transition from grade 5 to blueblood is a bit rare in college football, but with so many high-level gaps, someone has to fill them.

Elsewhere:

• TCU: Given that reports from Fort Worth say the Horned Frogs have moved from Deion SandersThe school’s opening appears to be thanks to Napier and SMU head coach Sonny Dykes, who is considering a contract extension offer from SMU, according to SI. There is also the possibility that another candidate will surface because TCU uses a search agency.

• FIE: Butch Davis will not return as head coach next year and sources are repeating the feelings he expressed The Action Network. A “dirty” HR process led to: Davis’ track is posted online alongside multiple coaches in multiple sports in October, just one disturbing sign that something was wrong with the program. A source says the job opening fiasco stems from a common occurrence at FIU, with job openings going up each fiscal quarter to expand the candidate pool, making it easier to hire coaches when the time comes. This time, the message happened to go up a few days after the football team gave up 700 yards in the Shula Bowl against FAU.

The dysfunction continued in the building with athletic director Pete Garcia retiring a week before it was announced that Davis was also out. Whoever replaces Garcia and hires Davis’ successor will require alignment from a college side that a source says athletics is considered an afterthought, which makes sense given Davis said the football team uses hand-me-down pads and uniforms who are nine years old.

Despite that, it is not the case that FIU is bankrupt, strictly speaking. Compared to the conference, the school spends quite a bit on football.

So where does the money go? One source says “that can be asked across the department.”

• miami: Also in Dade County, athletic director Blake James has said goodbye to the program. The Athletic reported James’ future became independent from coach Manny Diaz. evaluated. After three solid wins for the Hurricanes, the team took a step back by losing on the road to bitter rival Florida State.

• Florida: Despite the lack of performance in a loss to South Carolina and a win to Samford, Dan Mullen is still the Florida coach. Whether things have changed in Gainesville over the past two weeks will become clear after the season, with games against Missouri and rival FSU looking better given the current form of the team.

• Duke: The Blue Devils remain a team whose coach may be retiring, and industry sources tell SI Utah and North Carolina could fall into that category as well by the end of the season. As for UNC, it remains to be seen whether Mack Brown will want to go off on this bad note, with a sense of a missed opportunity in 2021 given Clemson’s bad year and a top quarterback talent in Sam Howell.

• Stanford: Despite the stunning win over Oregon in extra time, there’s no denying that the Cardinals are bad. A program that allowed you to get nine wins alongside Sharpie is unlikely to get more than four this season, which was also the total in 2019. necessary for a staff that prides itself on its familiarity. Sources say the edict for personnel changes will likely have to come from above, head coach David Shaw.

• Washington and Washington State: After the 2008 Capple Cup, the state’s rivals’ renewal over Thanksgiving weekend with two interim coaches will be the strangest in a long time. Washington state’s search would be slow, with a possibility that the job could eventually go to interim coach Jake Dickert. Early candidates for Washington’s job include Kalani Sitake of BYU and Kalen DeBoer of Fresno state. A source tells SI that the Bulldogs government has been preparing for the possibility of losing DeBoer since recently fired Huskies coach Jimmy Lake first came into the water after Oregon’s loss on Nov. 6.

