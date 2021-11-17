NHL Goaltender Updates for Week 6

Special for Yahoo Sports

Trending up

Jeremy Swayman, Bruins (4-0-0, 0.930 Sv%, 1.75 GAA in Nov)

It was very telling when the Bruins started Swayman in both back-to-back games, and their gamble paid off with two wins and a plus-6 goal difference. They have another back-to-back November 20-21, and it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if Bruce Cassidy were to go with Swayman again both times, assuming he has a good start against the Flyers.

This sends a strong message to Linus Ullmark (0.857 Sv%, 4.64 GAA in November), who has struggled but also seems to have started against much stronger teams, including the Oilers, Leafs and Panthers twice, while Swayman only had one really tough opponent in the Hurricanes. Ullmark is still in more leagues than Swayman on Yahoo, although it should be the other way around, even though the percentages will likely fluctuate throughout the season.

Dustin Tokarski, Sabers (last 3 starts: 2-1-0, .928 Sv%, 2.68 GAA)

Their win against the Pens was impressive, but when the Pens really took off in the third period, it was easy to remember why the Sabers were so bad. Tokarski really kept them in the game, and the Sabers will always have a chance if their goaltending is right with their improved attack. Like it Scott Wedgewood in arizona or a good/good goalkeeper on a bad team pick your spots and dump them fast because its better to miss some good starts that can be made up for elsewhere rather than trying to recover after you goaltending implodes.

Marc-Andre Fleury, Blackhawks (3-2-0, 920 Sv%, 2.59 GAA in November)

Thanks to Fleury and Kevin Lankinen, the Hawks have managed to take three consecutive wins in three ways: in regulation, overtime and shootout. The bad news is that none of their three opponents are particularly good at the moment, and the wins were so small they could have been losses as well. For now, Fleury is once again in a situation where fantasy managers can rely on him and look for favorable matchups against the Kraken and Canucks.

Jake Oettinger, Stars (27-save win in first start)

Rick Bowness couldn’t throw Oettinger into the net fast enough. The promising ‘tender started immediately after being called up when’ Braden Holtby was injured, although Anton Khudobin had won his last start and the Stars were not playing back-to-back. This is a fantasy manager’s worst nightmare, where a potential timeshare is completely destroyed by an up-and-coming keeper who starts the rest of the way.

That’s unlikely as Holtby’s injury isn’t considered long-term and the idea was that Oettinger would get more playing time with the minors. Either way, Oettinger’s strong season debut means he could be lining up for more starts. The logical game would be to put Holtby in an injured slot and then list both Khudobin and Oettinger on the list. Otherwise, Oettinger is only a sneaky stock in the meantime until the Stars’ goalkeeping situation becomes clearer.

Stuart Skinner, Oilers (0-2-0, 0.913 Sv%, 2.66 GAA)

Skinner was tagged with two losses, but actually outperformed Mikko Koskinen, who has struggled recently (past 3: .883 Sv%, 4.15 GAA) and was largely responsible for their loss to the Jets on Tuesday. Skinner should get another chance to show his wares on Thursday when the Oilers meet the Jets again this time at home and a strong performance could force Dave Tippett to consider giving Skinner more starts and keeping Koskinen on the bench.

Stuart Skinner probably deserves a little more action. (Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Remember, the Oilers tried to bolster their goalkeeping this summer, meaning they didn’t have much faith in Koskinen at the beginning. The team has a very, very favorable schedule with games against Chicago, Dallas, Arizona, Pittsburgh and Seattle, all of whom are struggling.

Mackenzie Blackwood, Devils (2-0-1, .937 Sv%, 2.37 GAA)

It’s like Blackwood is better when confronted more shots. In four games, he already gave up 142 (or 35.5 per game), including a 42-save shutout against the Islanders. He received a concussion protocol after taking a… Cape Kakko was shot in the head, forcing him to leave Sunday’s game against the Rangers, but a postponed game against the Sens gives him some more time to rest, and he is sure to tie one of two games in Florida on Thursday and Saturday.

Blackwood is included in only 63 percent of Yahoo competitions. It should be higher given his lead and how much improvement the Devils have seen over the past two seasons. He’ll be a serviceable mid-tier fantasy keeper with a dud here and there, but he’s also exceptional every now and then, and that’s worth a roster stock at the very least.

Carter Hart, Flyers (5-3-2, 0.935 Sv%, 2.19 GAA)

Quietly Hart puts down a fantastic season. He has now won consecutive games with just two goals allowed on 74 shots. The Flyers have alternated wins and losses, but their problem is they can’t score; even with Hart playing brilliantly, they haven’t scored more than two goals against the Coyotes since November 2. We’re getting close to the point where Hart is a must-start in any matchup, and the return of Kevin Hayes should strengthen their defensive profile.

Downward trend

Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau, Canadiens (combined: 0-4-0, 0.894 Sv%, 3.62 GAA)

Even if Montembeault and Primeau possess the talent to one day become novice goalkeepers, it is certainly not realized today. The two youngsters have been pushed into action much earlier than expected, and in a team that lacks scoring ability and has suffered injuries to many key players, they don’t get much help. Save yourself the trouble and don’t bother, but if you had to pick one it would probably have to be Primeau.

Jordan Binnington, Blue (1-3-2, 0.897 Sv%, 3.13 GAA in November)

Winning five games with a .926 Sv% in October and then losing five games with a .897 Sv% in November is why nobody trusts Binnington. Tantrums aside, Binnington flirts with being a top-10 fantasy goalkeeper when he plays well, but turns out to be downright disastrous in the most unexpected situations, like scoring four goals to the Coyotes and then losing to them in his second matchup. With Binnington you live with both the good and the bad, and just hope that by the end of the season the good outweighs the bad.

It could be tough with the Sharks and Knights coming to town and road trips to Dallas, Detroit and Chicago before encountering Tampa Bay twice in a home-and-home series. Fantasy managers must start Binnington if allowing a large number of goals does not wipe out points gained from taking a win. Otherwise, it’s probably smarter to wait for it to warm up again.

