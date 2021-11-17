Panel to look into Batras match-fixing allegations





The Delhi Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate table tennis star Manika Batras of an attempted match-fixing by the national team coach. Judge Rekha Palli took charge after Ms Batra alleged that the national team coach, Soumyadeep Roy, once pressured her to throw out a match to allow one of his personal interns to qualify for the Olympics. Games of 2020. The 26-year-old said she not only refused to comply with such an unethical, illegal and immoral request, but immediately shared it with the adviser, Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Judge Palli took the accusation seriously and said that, based on the committees’ report, she would consider the issue of appointing an administrator to head the national sports organization. The Supreme Court said the commission will consist of two judges and one athlete. The court further clarified that for the time being, except for informing the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) of the withdrawal of all legal claims against Ms. Batra, TTFI will not write to the international body about her. If ITTF needs information, TTFI will transfer the request to the three-member committee, the judge said. The gold medalist of the Commonwealth Games and the winner of Khel Ratna, who was excluded from the Indian contingent for the Asian Table Tennis Championships, claimed that TTFI conducted its selection processes in a non-transparent manner and targeted certain individuals like her. Ms. Batra had claimed that she was targeted by the National Federation for voicing her grievances in court and now the International Federation was also treating her as an accused. Senior counsel Sandeep Sethi, who appeared before TTFI, told the court that the sports organization’s board of directors has decided to withdraw the case from the show and any resulting actions against the rower. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said he agreed with the Supreme Court and noted that there is a rot that needs to be countered. Given the Centers investigative report, which was filed in a sealed sleeve, the Supreme Court had noted that the player was not at fault. The court will reconsider the case on December 20.

