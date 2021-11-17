Bears believe the left is good for Justin Fields

In an empty backfield on Nov. 8, Bears quarterback Justin Fields took the shotgun snap, stepped up to avoid the pass rush to the left and turned his shoulders exactly parallel to the line of scrimmage.

He ran that way straight to the Steelers bench from the right picket fence, almost to the 0 painted on the left side of the Heinz Field grass at the Steelers 20. He looked across the field toward Darnell Mooney, who hit a hiccup. of 10 meters from the left. lock that stopped at the 5 and then broke the route to the end zone when his quarterback rolled out.

Cornerback Arthur Maulet turned his back to Fields to cover Mooney, which signaled the quarterbacks to eventually turn his hips and shoulders to the end zone and throw.

I mean, it’s kind of like routes in the sky, Fields said Wednesday. The DB cannot see the ball. So I just put the ball in a good spot and, you know? [Mooney] came down with it.

Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was impressed by the 16-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Bears a fleeting lead with 1:46 to play.

That was not an easy corner, he said.

It was a pitch not many quarterbacks could make. And one that Fields might not have been able to make a few weeks ago.

This season, the Bears Fields have been putting in practice drills to improve his left roll accuracy. His two passing touchdowns in the previous two games both came on those exact plays as he broke out of the pocket, sprinted to the left and struckout.

As we enter a second half of the season that will be measured more than anything by Fields’ progress, those small wins will be a big deal.

He made special throws rolling to the left, said coach Matt Nagy. You never know how much of that you’ll get into a game on purpose or on purpose. He is very comfortable doing it. Some guys don’t. And some guys, even as right-handers, aren’t all that comfortable throwing to the right.

But he has a tick.

Against the 49ers, Fields ran to the left and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to the tight end of Jesse James, which DeFilippo called a mailbox throw that would fit into one of them.

I always listen to hockey goalkeepers and people talk about the angles of the puck, DeFilippo said. And it’s very similar to when you have to deliver the football on time and accurately. You have to understand the angle and where the defender is and where he could cut the route and maybe play a ball.

I thought both guys did a great job.

Throwing while rolling to the left is harder than it sounds. Some right-handed quarterbacks hate having to throw while rolling against their bodies, Nagy said.

You have to turn your hips, Nagy said. You have to get your shoulder straight on your target, it’s harder when you have to turn all the way around. That’s difficult. It’s not easy when you’re on the run. Again, sometimes misguided. Sometimes when you try to round your hips, throw your shoulders around the wrong foot, it makes you inaccurate.

He has been very accurate in that case.

Last month, the Bears identified Fields throwing while going left as something they needed to improve on. Being able to roll their quarterback to either side of the field keeps the action in play and, just as important for a team that turns a lot, its threat is an option no matter which direction the game is played.

Just rotate your shoulders and you are able to deliver the ball. said Velden. Because you fight the direction you throw. So all you need to do is keep the elbow in and those shoulders in so you can deliver an accurate ball.

There’s no secret. Just practice, Fields said, but to the quarterback, it comes naturally. Credit Fields second best sport he was a standout shortstop in high school and is used to kicking his left leg out to gain balance when turning a doubles.

A shortstop gets a toss from the second baseman, he must turn his hips and throw to the first baseman, Nagy said. It’s kind of like that.

The Bears see it on the practice field and in games in recent weeks.

He now has an accuracy that shows in big moments, Nagy said.