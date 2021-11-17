Racism in English cricket exposed as Rafiq testifies in parliament

London

English cricket was forced to face its racist culture on Tuesday when former player Azeem Rafiq tearfully testified at a parliamentary hearing, with a determination to denounce the Islamophobia and bullying he suffered for more than a decade.

Do I believe I lost my career to racism? Yes I do, said Mr Rafiq, who played for England’s most successful Yorkshire cricket club.

I hope in five years we will see a big change, that I have done something much bigger than all the runs or wickets I have.

Racism complaints leading to Yorkshire opening an inquiry in September 2020 reached the UK Parliament after the report denouncing any abuse as friendly chatter did not lead to an immediate departure from the clubs hierarchy and was not released publicly.

Mr Rafiq told lawmakers that Yorkshire team-mates used an insulting term referring to his Pakistani heritage and that the leadership of the 33-time England county championship winners had failed to act against the racism.

quite early, [for] me and other people of Asian descent, Mr Rafiq told a select committee of the House of Commons overseeing sports, there were comments like: You sit there by the toilets, elephant washers. The word P*** was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the attitude of the leaders and no one expressed it.

When asked if he thought cricket was institutionally racist in the country, Mr Rafiq replied: Yes, I do.

Two former Essex players also recently said they were racially abused at that club, whose chairman resigned last week for using racist language at a board meeting four years ago.

Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, said he felt isolated, at times humiliated by his treatment in Yorkshire during two spells when he played for the club from 2008 to 2018.

During the testimony, Mr. Rafiq also made new claims of racial discrimination against former England internationals Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan, Alex Hales and Gary Ballance, who are accused of using the abusive abbreviation of Pakistani towards him.

For any role I have played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of feeling bullied in Yorkshire, I offer my unreserved apologies, said Mr Bresnan.

mr. Rafiq said that Mr. Ballance’s use of Kevin as a generally derogatory term for all people of color was an open secret in England’s dressing room and Mr. Hales named his dog Kevin because he was black.

It’s disgusting how much of a joke it was, said Mr. Rafiq.

As a graduate of the Yorkshire Academy, Mr Rafiq recalled that Mr Hoggard had told Asian players that you sit there a lot and referred to them as elephant washers.

Mr Rafiq has also said that former England captain Michael Vaughan said there are too many of you at a 2009 match for Yorkshire. Mr. Vaughan denies saying so.

Yorkshire said last month it would not take disciplinary action against any of its employees, players or executives, despite a report confirming seven of 43 allegations that Mr Rafiq was the victim of racial harassment and bullying. Only recently did the chairman and chief executive resign.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has suspended Yorkshire from hosting international matches for its completely unacceptable response to the racism faced by Mr Rafiq as sponsors end deals, including equipment supplier Nike.

I agree that the handling of the report points to issues surrounding institutional racism, ECB chief Tom Harrison told lawmakers.

Mr Rafiq said he was talked about as a Yorkshire captain before raising concerns in 2017. Then Mr Rafiq said in the board minutes that he was a problem, a troublemaker and a problem to be solved.

That followed a preseason tour in 2017 when Mr. Rafiq said he was assaulted by a teammate in front of others.

Two weeks ago, Mr Ballance, a former England cricketer, admitted to making racist remarks against Mr Rafiq when they were teammates in Yorkshire, but said this was in the context of friends saying insulting things to each other.

In a written contribution to the hearing, Mr. Rafiq that Yorkshire Mr. Ballance protected by allowing him to miss drug hair sample tests to avoid penalties.

When he failed a recreational drug test and was forced to miss some games, Mr. Rafiq, the club told the public that he was missing games because he struggled with anxiety and mental health issues.

At one point, the committee had to pause for several minutes after Mr Rafiq struggled with the emotions of telling painful experiences.

Pakistan-born Mr. Rafiq, who is Muslim, described his harrowing first experience with alcohol at the age of 15 after being asked about his drinking.

I was pinned down at my local cricket club and had red wine poured down my throat, literally down my throat, said Mr Rafiq. l [then] didn’t touch alcohol until about 2012 and around that time I felt I had to to fit in. I wasn’t perfect. There are things I did that I thought I had to do to make my dreams come true.

Get stories that

strengthen and elevate daily.

I deeply regret that, but it has nothing to do with racism, he said. When I spoke, I should have been listened to. The game as a whole has a problem, with listening to the victim. There is no yes, but with racism; there are no two sides to racism.

This story was reported by The Associated Press.