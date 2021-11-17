2021 Fantasy Football: Week 11 Quarterback Ranking





One of the big quarterback storylines of the past week has been the Panthers signing of Cam Newton. While Newton didn’t start, he made the most of his limited use by going 3-for-4 for eight yards and a touchdown. He also chipped in a hasty touchdown, in classic Newtonian style. Newton starts this week in a plus game against the football team and is a QB1 for me. Let’s see how other quarterbacks do this week in my Week 11 quarterback rankings and notes. More Fantasy Football Fun for Week 11: Waiver Wire | FAAB guide | Start & Sit | Loves & Hates | Stock watch | Sleepers & Streamers | D/ST Streamers Week 11 Quarterback Notes Week 11 Goodbye: DEN, LAR Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott recovered in Week 10, finishing as the two best quarterbacks of the week. They face each other in Week 11 in what should be a high scores match, with shootouts everywhere. They are both top 5 QBs this week. Ryan Tannehill continues to supplement his fantasy stat each week with his ability to score with his legs. He’s had four hasty touchdowns in the past five weeks and gets a tasty matchup against the Texans this week. He is a QB1 for me this week. Tua Tagovailoa is a solid streamer this week. He gets a favorable match-up against the Jets and their porous defenses. During the season, the Jets allowed the sixth most passing yards and gave up the most fantasy points per game. It’s Tua time in week 11! Justin Fields returns from his retirement this week and gets a plus game against the Ravens. Fields finished as a top-10 QB in Weeks 8 and 9, and will try to pick up where he left off. Hell also has a decent chance, as the Ravens have allowed the third-most passing yards and tenth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Carson Wentz had his worst game of the season in Week 10, throwing 180 yards and no touchdowns. He gets the bills this week in a tough road race. Temper expectations this week. Matt Ryan also played his worst game of the season last week, throwing 117 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sitting on the couch. Ryan has a tough Thursday night game against the Patriots in Week 11. He’s hard to trust this week – even in deep leagues. Quarterback Ranking Week 11 Rnk Player Team Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF IND 2 Lamar Jackson BALL @SPEND 3 Patrick mahomes KC BY 4 Roof Prescott BY @KC 5 Tom Brady TB NYG 6 Aaron Rodgers NL @MIN 7 Jalen hurts PHIA NEW 8 Joe Burrow GIN @LV 9 Ryan Tannehill TEN LOVE 10 Justin Herbert LAC PIT 11 Cam Newton CAR USED ​​TO BE 12 Kyler Murray ARI @SEA 13 Russell Wilson SEA ARI 14 Tua Tagovailoa MINE @NYJ 15 Justin Fields SPEND BALL 16 Derek Carr LV GIN 17 Kirk Cousins MIN NL 18 Daniel Jones NYG @TB 19 Jimmy Garoppolo SF @JAX 20 Mac Jones BORN @ATL 21 Carson Wentz IND @BUF 22 Taylor Heinicke USED ​​TO BE @CAR 23 Joe Flacco NYJ MINE 24 Tyrod Taylor LOVE @TEN 25 Baker Mayfield CLE THE 26 Trevor Siemian NEW @PHI 27 Ben Roethlisberger PIT @LAC 28 Matt Ryan ATL BORN 29 Trevor Lawrence JAX SF 30 Jared Goff THE @CLE Week 11 Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | kicker | D/ST | PPR | Bow What!? Your league is not hosted on Fantrax!? as soon as you see it how Fantrax compares to the competition, we think you’ll be singing a different tune next season. Fantrax was one of the fastest growing fantasy sites of 2020, and we’re not stopping now. With multi-team transactions, designated commissioners/league managers, and simple drag-and-drop click methods, Fantrax is sure to excite the serious fantasy sports fan to sign up now for a free year at fantrax.com.

