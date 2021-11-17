Vermont High School Hockey: 2021 Coaches All-League Teams





Selected by the state’s coaches and reported to the Burlington Free Press Sports Department: (Editor’s Note: The Free Press’s 27th Annual All-State Field Hockey Team will be published soon). TWIN STATE ROSTER Vermont senior all star team Clara Andre, St Johnsbury Mia Angwin, South Burlington Grace Bazin, Bellows Falls Hope Brunet, South Burlington Hannah Burrington, Mount Mansfield Jaia Caron, Bellows Falls Paige Comeau, Champlain Valley Maddie Donaldson, Mount Abraham Grace Gardner, Hartford Annabelle Gray, Burr and Burton Abby Guenther, South Burlington Caroline Hamilton, Hartford Karen Kapuscinski, Windsor Molly Laurent, Mount Abraham Paige Moody, Burlington Peyton Richardson, Windsor Tatum Sands, Burr and Burton Jenna Symon, Mount Mansfield Elizabeth Tupaj, Essex Maya Waryas, Bellows Falls Grace Wilkinson, Bellows Falls Sophia Yates, Woodstock Alternatives:Elsie Davis, Hartford; Reese Perry, Windsor; Emma Philbrook, Milton; Libby Stevens, Rice. Head Coach:Bethany courses, Bellows Falls. METRO DIVISION Player of the Year:Madison Gile, Mount Abraham. FIRST TEAM Burlington:Maria Worden, Elise Holway, Paige Moody.Champlain Valley:Tess Evert.Colchester:Nicole Norton, Ryleigh Garrow.Essex:Ashley Clark, Adowyn Byrne.Mount Abraham:Madison Gile, Molly Laurent, Ava Konczal.Mt Mansfield:Hannah Burrington, Bella Gulizio.Rice:Elyse McDonough, Libby Stevens.South Burlington:Sam Crane, Abby Guenther, Mia Angwin, Izzy Redzic. SECOND TEAM Burlington:Ella Ambroggio.Champlain Valley:Paige Comeau, Danielle Gamelin, Ava Bartlett.Colchester:Grace Robinson, Sarah Bokelberg.Essex:Gigi Bruyns.Middelburg:Cassie Bettis.Mount Abraham:Abby Reen, Maddie Donaldson.Mt Mansfield:Fiona Stotz, Jenna Symon, Bronwyn Towle.South Burlington:Hope Brunet, Miranda Hayes, Catherine White. HONEST MENTIONS Burlington:Hawaii Awayle.Champlain Valley:Miranda Openheimer, Grace Ferguson, Emma Kim, Neva Williams.Colchester:Erin Perry.Essex:Madison McCuin, Elizabeth Tupaj, Paige Rovnak, Ella Gibbs.Middelburg:Kenene Otis.Mount Abraham:Carly Rougier, Natalie Chase, Payton Vincent.Mt Mansfield:Kelsey Millard, Anna Simonelli.Rice:Courtney Coffman, Caroline Banks.South Burlington:Sabrina Brunet, Reese Bailey, Devon Cherry, Sawyer Bailey, Sophia Bouffard. CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION Player of the Year: Clarissa Demers, Northland. FIRST TEAM Harhout: Maggie Aiken. Lyndon Institute: Emma Newland, Ella Buckingham. Milton:Kate Guay, Emma Philbrook.miss quoi: Denise Berger, Kali Favreau Department.Montpelier: Elliott Muller, Hanna Grasso. Northern League of Nations: Clarissa Demers, Bryn Jenness.Spaulding: Ruby Harrington, Isabella Bevins. St Johnsbury Academy:Hannah Angell, Clara Andre. U32: Kaelyn Hayward, Caitlyn Fielder. SECOND TEAM Harhout: Rachel Goodwin, Merry Smith. Lyndon Institute:Kiarra Reynoso, Jamie Fenoff. Milton:Ella Toner, Laurie Olsaver.miss quoi:Lindsey Gagne, Naomi Rose Noble.Montpelier:Izzy Jackson, Maika Samsom. Northern League of Nations:Leah Lewis.Spaulding:Zoe Tewksbury, Molly Bombard. St Johnsbury Academy:Liv Eberhardt, Taylor Farnsworth. U32:Morgan Ribolini, Alaina Beauregard. HONEST MENTIONS Harhout:Kate Goodrich, Anna Kudriavetz. Lyndon Institute:Kadiene Whitcomb. Milton:Julianna OHalloran, Kelsey Thomas.miss quoi:Cayley Renaudette, Maddie Saunders.Montpelier:Olivia Jerome, Ella Averbeck. Northern League of Nations:Julie Tanguay, Natalie Desjarlais.Spaulding:Corrina Moulton, Abigail Geno. St Johnsbury Academy:Maddie Hurlbert, Madigan Maurer. U32:Peyton Smith, Maria Stephani. SOUTHERN VERMONT LEAGUE ‘A’ DIVISIONN Coach of the Year:Bethany courses, Bellows Falls. FIRST TEAM bellow falls:Grace Bazin, Maya Waryas, Grace Wilkinson.Burr and Burton:Annabelle Gray, Katie Crabtree, Perrin Marion.Hartford:Caroline Hamilton, Elsie Davis, Chloe Jensen, Madison Willey.Rutland:Emma Cosgrove. HONEST MENTIONS bellow falls:Jaia Caron, Julianna McDermind.Burr and Burton:Lauren Barrows. Hartford:Grace Gardner.Rutland:Elizabeth Franzoni, Jaryn Mazzariello Peer. ‘B’ DIVISION Coach of the Year:Allison Resnick, Fair Haven. FIRST TEAM brattleboro:Brittney Wright, Logan Austin.Fair Haven:Alexis Murray, Tegan Hoard.Otter Valley:Alice Keith, Riley Keith, Ryleigh LaPorte.jumping field:Ariana Dorcely.windsor:Peyton Richardson, Reese Perry, Karen Kapuscinski.Woodstock:Lily Gubbins, Sophie Yates, Emma Allegretti. HONEST MENTIONS brattleboro:Lily Bingham, Taylin Bauer.Fair Haven:Alana Williams, Paityn DeLong.Otter Valley:Marissa Connors.jumping field:Zada Grant, Gretchen Gilcris.Woodstock:Audrey Emery. PAST ALL STATE, ALL-LEAGUE SELECTIONS Coach teams 2020 Coaches teams 2019 Coach teams 2018 2017 Coaching Teams Coaching teams 2016 Coaches teams 2015 Contact Jacob [email protected] Follow on Twitter: @ByJacobRousseau

