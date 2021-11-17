6 Key Moments Of Venus And Serena Williams ‘Red Table Talk’ With Will Smith

Will Smith stepped in to temporarily replace wife Jada Pinkett Smith for the final episode of “Red Table Talk”, starring Venus and Serena Williams.

The actor, who plays the tennis stars’ father in the upcoming biographical drama ‘King Richard’, spoke to the sisters about their pioneering career in a predominantly white sport and how they’ve prioritized their mental health in the face of negativity.

“King Richard” tells the story of how Richard Williams trained his daughters with an unwavering belief that they would change the sport of tennis. Just two days before the film hits theaters, Venus, 41, and Serena, 40, attended Williams’ “Red Table Talk,” where Smith also reflected on how the film’s content made him a better parent.

Sisters Isha Price and Lyndrea Price, who worked on “King Richard,” and matriarch Oracene Price took part in the sit-down in the first family interview together.

Here are a few highlights from their emotional and honest conversation.

1) The importance of faith

Venus Williams said the first lesson learned in their household was “spirituality” and “putting God first.”

When Smith questioned how their beliefs affect their training, Serena Williams revealed that her beliefs shape how she treats people off the field and how she approaches matches.

“It almost takes a bit of pressure off you because nobody wants to win this game more than I do,” said Serena Williams. “But for us, there’s something much bigger that we believe in that we know to be true.”

The younger Williams sisters said faith is a “cushion to fall back on” after a game.

Serena Williams recalled a moment when she competed in the Indian Wells Masters tournament at the age of 19.

Some audience members chased Serena and Richard Williams after hearing a rumor that their father convinced Venus to pull out of the competition to help her sister win.

To help her stay focused, Serena Williams prayed during each switch so she wouldn’t cry in front of the spectators.

She explained: “We’ve had to face several things that, frankly, no one could have happened in tennis. It’s been very, very difficult. That’s why we have so much to do with each other.”

2) The Viral Interview with Venus Williams

During their speech, Smith played an excerpt from a 1995 interview that recently went viral, in which a reporter repeatedly questioned the confidence of 14-year-old Venus Williams.

Her father intervened to ask why the journalist was encouraging self-doubt.

While watching the video, Venus Williams laughed and revealed, “I’ve actually never seen that since that day.”

She added that the interaction was “intense” and that she felt the reporter was “teasing” her.

After the trio finished laughing, Smith shared that the interaction taught him an important parenting tip.

He saw Venus Williams smile in the clip as her father, whom the actor called a “lion,” defended her.

“My father was a lion too,” Smith said. “But he would bite me every now and then.”

He added: “What I saw in your eyes was that you had a lion, but he would never bite you.”

Richard Williams showed Smith what it means to protect his children while ensuring that they are not “accidentally swept away in my anger at times”.

Will Smith plays Serena and Venus Williams’ father in ‘King Richard’. HBO Max

3) How to deal with haters

On how the athletes handle hate speech, they referred to Venus Williams’ comments from earlier this year.

Speaking at a press conference at the French Open in June, the elder Williams sister said: “I know anyone who asks me a question can’t play as well as I can and never will. So it doesn’t matter what you say or what you write, you will never light a candle for me.”

Serena Williams added that when people talk about them, it means they’re doing it right.

“I’m really only hearing positive things,” Serena Williams acknowledged, as her sister and Smith burst out laughing. “That’s how good I am at blocking it.”

4) Remembrance of Yetunde

Sisters Isha and Lyndrea Price and mother Oracene Price appeared for the final minutes of the interview.

Smith asked the family how they felt seeing their late sister Yetunde Price, who died tragically in 2003, depicted in ‘King Richard’.

Serena Williams began, “I think I cried the whole time. Whenever she came on film in person, I just started” before walking away.

As Serena Williams wiped away the tears and the other sisters started to cry, her mother added: “It was a quiet moment. I think because we know what it was like. It was just something that you kind of get in the back of your mind and want don’t remember it.”

Venus Williams filled in, calling her oldest sister an original member of “Team V.”

5) Willow Smith’s response to “King Richard”

Lyndrea Price, who worked with the costume and wardrobe department on the film, wondered if Smith’s relatives had any ties to “King Richard.”

Smith said his family loved the film and his daughter, Willow Smith, noticed that the actor began to embody Richard Williams’ teachings after filming.

“She said, ‘That’s why you called me three times a day,'” Smith joked as the family laughed.

He then referred to a line from the movie where Venus and Williams tell their father that he is their best friend.

He mimicked Willow Smith’s voice and said his daughter said to him, “‘Okay, I get it. You want to be my best friend now.'”

6) Advice to families raising child prodigies

Smith wanted Williams to share tips for parents who have ambitious dreams for their children.

Venus Williams emphasized the importance of a strong support system.

She said, “One of the best things we’ve ever been told, and why we were so close, is that your sisters are your best friends.”

Before the interview ended, she noted that success can come from anywhere.

“It doesn’t really matter where you come from,” she said, adding that values ​​are the key ingredient to achieving goals.