Can Azeem Rafiq’s Testimony Help Eliminate Racism From Cricket?

Azeem Rafiq, a Pakistani-born Englishman, has shaken the cricketing establishment in his country by revealing in detail how he experienced racial harassment and bullying during a short-lived career. As tragic as his own professional journey has turned out, it’s possible that his powerful testimony on Tuesday before a UK parliamentary selection committee will bring about much-needed change in cricket culture, not just in England but elsewhere in the world. That can only be good.

In his testimony, Rafiq spoke eloquently about his struggle as a person of color in a cricket community dominated by white men. His revelations ranged from being repeatedly called a P***, a derogatory term used in Britain to describe people of Pakistani descent, to being forced to drink alcohol as a teenager by those who knew about his Islamic faith. He fought back tears when he said he had received little support from the management of the Yorkshire County Club, where he was a long-time player, after his wife gave birth to a stillborn baby in 2017; thereby suggesting that there would have been more sympathy and support had he been white.

Rafiq played for Yorkshire, England’s premier domestic cricket circuit, over two stints spanning nearly a decade. After having his contract with the club canceled in 2018, he now runs a fish and chip shop in the northern English town of Barnsley. He’s only 31 years old, so it’s not unreasonable to assume he could have played at the elite level for a few more years.

Do I believe I lost my career to racism? Yes, I do, he told the committee.

The names of several high-profile cricketers, including those who played or will continue to play for the England national team, have emerged in Rafiq’s testimony. One of those names is that of former England and Yorkshire captain Michael Vaughan, who in 2009 reportedly told a group of team-mates of Asian descent that there were too many of them in the county. Vaughan, now a commentator and writer, has denied the allegation.

Rafiq also expressed disappointment with Joe Root, the current England captain who, like Vaughan during his playing days, is part of the Yorkshire County team. Rafiq described Root as a good man who nevertheless had seen and heard other teammates make racist remarks, but did nothing about it. Root, for his part, has denied ever witnessing a racist incident while playing for Yorkshire.

Some might say Root is dishonest. But even assuming this is the case, it wouldn’t be surprising if cricketers were silent, especially when players close to them are in the line of fire. Cricket, like any other team sport, is built around mate-ship and players have each other back. And yet, if Root did indeed protect his buddies, it would naturally be disappointing to anyone else who was impressed by his ambassadorial role as national team captain.

Joe Root, right, and Michael Vaughan will have to make clear the allegations of racism in the Yorkshire cricket team. Getty Images

That makes Rafiq’s testimony and the media interviews he’s given in recent months all the more courageous. He risks life and limb known to have received threats from unknown sources during this time for exposing an issue that continues to plague the game around the world.

Darren Sammy is an example of that. Last year, the World Cup captain of the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia was angry and disappointed to learn that a nickname given to him by his teammates in the annual Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise competition was in fact a derogatory term. Some of his Indian teammates called him kalu, meaning “black” in his face, and even described it as an expression of affection, even if it isn’t. Unfortunately, Sammy isn’t the first player to be called kalu and it’s unlikely he will be the last.

So the question to ask is, while one should not condone racism or bullying, how much of this racist slander and bullying stems from a lack of understanding or knowledge of foreign cultures. It’s painfully obvious that some cricketers, especially the younger ones, really don’t know that what they see as jest can be downright racist to someone from a different cultural context.

Darren Sammy, center, has fallen victim to racism. Getty Images

Here, team managements bear a great responsibility. It’s all good for cricket administrators and tournament organizers to publish their codes of conduct on racism, whatever they do. It is even fashionable for organizers to announce a zero tolerance for racism. But what does zero tolerance actually mean? Can it be assumed that all players, regardless of their background, know which actions, gestures, comments or words are considered racist and which are not? There needs to be a more concerted effort to educate emerging players about what is acceptable and what is not.

The England County Championship has been a wonderful platform for cricketers from all over the world to make a name for themselves for decades. But if non-white players complain about racism even to this day, it can only mean that cultural awareness continues to be lacking on the ground floor and therefore something needs to be done to address it. For any club, building a team can no longer be just about winning matches and trophies; it should also be about developing real kinship, which includes breaking down cultural barriers between players from different backgrounds.

The same should be true of the IPL, which has only been around for 13 years but is presented as a 21st century cricket competition with great diversity. Teams need to do more than just talk about eradicating racism.

As for Rafiq, his career is undoubtedly over. But if his painful testimony can help tackle racist attitudes and other forms of bigotry in both domestic and international cricket, it will be his most significant contribution to the game, perhaps with far more impact than his on-field appearances for Yorkshire.

Published: November 17, 2021, 15:14