WTA says Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai . still can’t find





The Women’s Tennis Association says it is still unable to independently locate Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, weeks after the professional athlete made allegations of sexual assault against a former Chinese government official. Steve Simon, WTA chairman and chief executive, said on Wednesday that he had repeatedly tried to contact Peng, without success, hours after Chinese state media a screenshot published of a message that supposedly comes from the tennis player. The statement, released on the Twitter account of the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, quoted Peng as saying she was not missing or sick and that she was resting at home. However, Simon said the statement “only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts” and that he “had difficulty believing that Peng Shuai actually wrote the email . . . or believes what is attributed to her”. He added: “Peng Shuai must be able to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship.” On Nov. 2, Peng posted a lengthy allegation of sexual assault on her verified personal Weibo account against former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli. The message on social media was quickly removed and arguably nothing more has been heard of her since. The WTA on Sunday called for an investigation into Peng’s claims and told The New York Times that the association was willing to withdraw its activities from China if it did not see “appropriate results” from such an investigation. Meanwhile, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, the highest paid female athlete in the world, drew attention to Peng’s case on Tuesday. “Censorship is never okay, I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well,” she wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. The mounting mystery over Peng’s whereabouts comes less than three months before China will host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Last week, Human Rights Watch, headquartered in the US, said it had sent letters to all of the company’s sponsors urging them to speak out against human rights abuses in China, but had received no response. It remains unclear whether Western countries, including the US, will adopt some sort of diplomatic boycott of the games, a measure the US last took against Russia during the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Peng currently ranks 191st on the WTA singles tour, but was once a top doubles player.

