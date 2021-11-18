Georgia battles strong field at Georgia Tech Invitational





ATHENS, d. After an impressive double competition opening, the University of Georgia swimming and diving team is closing out its fall season with the Georgia Tech Invitational, running Thursday, November 18 through Saturday, November 20 at the McCauley Aquatic Center in Atlanta. The meet will feature a prelims session starting at 10am EST each morning, followed by afternoon dives and the finals session at 5:30pm EST. The meet will not be streamed, but the live results will be available to paying subscribers of the MeetMobile app. This weekend’s gathering will provide Georgian swimmers and divers with an opportunity to learn about the McCauley Aquatic Center, which will host the NCAA Zone B Dive Championships, Women’s Championships, and Men’s Championships next March. The Bulldogs, currently eighth in both current CSCAA polls, will be joined during the competition by Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and the Iowa women’s diving team. Thursday’s action starts with the 500 freestyle, with a showdown between sophomores Jake Magahey and Florida senior Kieran Smith, the top two finishers in both the SEC and NCAA championships last year. At SECs, the two swimmers posted the two fastest short-course 500 freestyle times in U.S. history. On the women’s side, freshmen Abby McCulloh will look to continue her great start, having already won the 500 twice this season. Thursday will also be the 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 400 medley relay, men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter. On Friday, junior Zoie Hartman carries her undefeated record this season in breaststroke events in the 100 breaststroke while sophomore Luca screams headlines the 100 butterfly. Urlando has finished first in each of his individual outings this season and currently has the country’s best time in both butterflies and the No. 2 time in the 100 Backstroke and 200 IM. Other Friday events include the 400 IM, 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 200 Medley Relay, 800 Freestyle Relay, Men’s 1 Meter, and Women’s 3 Meter. The competition will conclude on Saturday with the first 1,650 freestyle event of the season for the Bulldogs. Magahey, last season’s NCAA runner-up, will face two-time Florida Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke, while McCulloh will face Elise Bauer of the Gators in her college mile debut. In the 200 butterfly, senior Dakota Luther has triumphed in every butterfly race this season, while in the men’s Urlando and senior Andrew Abruzzo have been impressive all fall. The final day of competition also includes the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay and platform diving for both men and women. After the Tech Invitational, Georgia will return to practice before preparing for the championship that begins in January with the Tennessee Diving Invitational and a double encounter with Alabama at Gabrielsen Natatorium. For all the news and updates on swimming and diving in Georgia, follow the Bulldogs on Twitter (@UGASwimDive), Instagram (@ugaswimdive), and Facebook (UGA Swimming and Diving). SCHEME

Thursday, November 18 200 freestyle relay

500 freestyle

200 IM

50 freestyle

Ladies 1 meter

Men 3 meters

400 medley relay Friday 19 November 200 medley relay

400 IM

100 butterfly

200 freestyle

100 breaststroke

100 backstroke

Ladies 3 meters

Men 1 meter

800 freestyle relay Saturday 20 Nov 1650 freestyle

200 backstroke

100 freestyle

200 breaststroke

200 butterfly

Platform for men and women

400 freestyle relay

