Azeem Rafiq’s experience of racism is common in cricket, Nasser Hussain believes





Former England captain Nasser Hussain says racism is rife in English cricket and believes British Asian people will have identified with the discrimination Azeem Rafiq faces. Former Yorkshire player Rafiq gave testimony before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee of MPs on Tuesday, describing the racism he suffered at the club after a failed internal investigation by Yorkshire sparked backlash from fans, pundits and the public. big public. In the weeks since the report’s findings were first announced, several British Asian cricketers have come forward to tell their stories, while stars like Michael Vaughan and Gary Ballance have been accused of their alleged behaviour. utilities air sports commentator Hussain has his Daily mail to emphasize that the problem is much more widespread than Yorkshire. [Racism] occurs throughout the game, the 50-year-old wrote. And it hasn’t been picked up because it has become the norm. It’s an attitude of that’s what we do and that has been allowed to fester for far too long. Those constant little digs and comments take their toll and the victims just had to laugh because they had to fit in and conform. Rafiqs spoke of the events at Westminster on Tuesday was poignant and detailed a variety of slander he endured during his career, and Hussain praised the 31-year-old’s bravery. Azeem Rafiq has had to wait a long time to speak up and has become so frustrated that it has affected his mental health, Hussain added. He’s been through an absolute nightmare. So it was incredibly brave of him to sit in front of the world on Tuesday and explain so impressively what he’s been through. It was harrowing to listen to it. Rafiq will be fully vindicated by former chairman Roger Hutton who admits institutionalized racism in Yorkshire. Therefore, in the first place, he had to go through the media to make his voice heard. His club ignored him.

