What to Look for in Patriots-Falcons





8:20am ET (NFL Network, FOX, Amazon) | Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Patriots go to Atlanta with the NFL’s second-longest winning streak, having won four in a row, and their last two losses—to the Buccaneers by two points and to the Cowboys in extra time—are just as respectable as the losses. This is a hot team with a stingy defense and a starting quarterback in Mac Jones“>Mac Jones from his most efficient game of the season. The opposite can be said of Atlanta, which just combined a very embarrassing defensive performance with a worst season outing for veteran QB Matt Ryan. Basically, it’s a matchup of teams going in opposite directions. It’s also, of course, a Super Bowl LI rematch, featuring the epic Falcons collapse. Let’s hope Atlanta doesn’t build a 28-3 lead at any point – if it does, the Twitter comedians will be insufferable. Here are four things to watch Thursday night when the Falcons play host to the Patriots: The Falcons Offensive Is Bad. The Swiss Army knife of the Falcons attack, Cordarrelle Patterson, is unlikely to play as he recovers from an ankle sprain during a short week of preparation. His absence would spell trouble for a handcuffed Atlanta striker who also misses his top receiver in Calvin Ridley, who is on personal leave. Promising rookie TE Kyle Pitts will be Ryan’s go-to option, but he’s a tight end in name only. Pitts was wide on 28% of his snaps, more than any other tight end in the league, and a further 43% in the slots, according to Next Gen Stats. Hell thus draws more cover from cornerbacks than linebackers and safeties. This will not be an easy task for Ryan. New England’s hasty attack finds a foothold. The Patriots’ average of 114.5 rushing yards per game reflects a middle-class ranking, but lately they’ve been rocking quite a bit. Over New Englands four-game win streak, they have averaged 156.3 yards on the ground. In Bill Belichick’s classic fashion, the rise was sparked by an unlikely hero in rookie fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson, whose run for 162 yards at 30 carries over the past two weeks. He headlined the hasty attack on Sunday with Damien Harris unavailable due to a concussion. Now that Harris has cleared concussion protocol and is up and running, you can expect more of the same from the Pats’ renewed hasty attack. Can Atlanta’s pass rush reach the quarterback? Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler just didn’t make the impact the club needed, and while the blame for the worst pass rush in the NFL can’t just fall on his shoulders, Fowler is the face of it. In his second game back from a stint on injured reserve, Atlanta needs a spark from the former No. 3 overall draft pick. Jones is a very different quarterback when pressured (66.8 rating) than not (100.7), and as would be expected with any rookie, he has not thrived against the blitz. What’s next for Christian Barmore? The Patriots’ rookie defense gear is rising fast. His number of snaps has been steadily rising and he was singled out earlier this month by coach Bill Belichick for his professionalism and improvement. Though he’s come home for only half a sack during the season, Barmore’s 31-strong pressure is eighth in the NFL on his position. He played more at left defense tackle than right, which will create an intriguing matchup against Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom, who is ranked No. 9 in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. A winning night against Lindstrom would be a big notch in the rookies belt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/thursday-night-football-preview-what-to-watch-for-in-patriots-falcons The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos