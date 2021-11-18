Sports
One-Stop Shopping for Hockey Previews in Livingston County
High school hockey got a football treatment this season with my preseason coverage.
First, the sport deserves it. No sport in Livingston County has produced more state championship teams than hockey. County teams have been a fixture at the USA Hockey Arena for the state’s final four.
I also have to thank the KLAA for organizing a hockey media day, something the league has only done for football.
It’s much easier for reporters to do their jobs when coaches and players are brought together in one place to talk about the upcoming season. That allowed me to talk to three of the four counties’ teams in one night instead of playing phone tag or traveling to each team’s exercises.
All four county teams have been given a separate team sample article and video, which I do just for football. I also looked at the goalkeeping situation at all four schools, the hockey equivalent of my annual preseason look at county quarterbacks. The schedule of each team is attached with the example of the team.
Finally, the ever-popular top five player feature is part of the package. From experience, that list could be completely different by the end of the season.
If you missed any of the coverage, I’ve included links to the articles and videos below. If you cannot view the content, it only costs $1 for six months of unlimited digital access to the Livingston Daily. Winter is the busiest time of year for high school sports coverage, so now is a great time to jump on board.
CLEAR EXAMPLE: Despite just 6 returnees, ‘tradition doesn’t change’ for Brighton hockey
BRIGHTON VIDEO: Hear from Brighton hockey on the eve of the 2021-22 season
HARTLAND EXAMPLE: Hartland hockey coach hopes that quarter-final loss will strip the team of rights
HARTLAND VIDEO: Hear from Hartland hockey on the eve of the 2021-22 season
HOWELL EXAMPLE: The young Howell hockey team will rely heavily on the all-state goalkeeper, defender
HOWELL VIDEO: Hear from Howell hockey on the eve of the 2021-22 season
PINCKNEY EXAMPLE: Coming hockey season may be Pinckney’s last as a stand-alone team
PINCKNEY VIDEO: Hear from Pinckney hockey on the eve of the 2021-22 season
TOP 5 PLAYERS: Who are the top 5 high school hockey players in Livingston County in 2021-22?
GOAL ENDING SITUATIONS: Who will be in between the pipes for Livingston County’s hockey teams in 2021-2022?
Please contact Bill Khan at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.
This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: One-Stop Shopping for Hockey Previews in Livingston County
