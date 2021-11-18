Machine: Rafael Nadal gives his opinion on Novak Djokovic’s mentality on the pitch





One of the coveted yacht shows around the world with several superyachts ready for purchase, this year’s Monaco Yacht show witnessed Sunreef Catamaran great white, owned by 20-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad The Spaniard took part in the event while former F1 racer Nico Rosberg also attended the show. Nadal invited Rosberg for a private tour of his yacht as they sat chatting about the specifics of the yacht, played a mini table tennis match and eventually returned to sports. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad Former Formula 1 racer is allowed to talk to Rafael Nadal on his yacht During their conversation, the Spaniard shared how he managed to stay sober and have room for doubts so that he can constantly work on his game. The doubts make you work the right way, I guess. Because when you are in doubt, you are always working with the goal that you think is never enough. I think the doubts are good. When the 2016 World Drivers’ Champion brought Novak Djokovic into the conversation by saying that he is a different person than Nadal, the Spaniard replied: He is more, maybe a machine in terms of mentality. But I’m sure he has his doubts too.

Tennis French Open Roland Garros, Paris, France June 11, 2021 Serbs Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Spaniard Rafael Nadal after winning their semifinal REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes Watch this story: Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams lead the list of most followed tennis players on Instagram Nadal continued, We have different characters. Both things are good, you have to find your way. that’s my position. There is not just one way to be successful, or to achieve your dreams. The rivalry between Nadal and Djokovic will continue next year, starting with the Australian Open The Spaniard is currently in rehab as he aims to make a huge comeback in Australia next year. After defeating Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open, Nadal took a break from the grass court season and attended the US hard court summer. His debut with the Citi Open ended in a third round defeat to Lloyd Harris. Since then, the Spaniard has undergone treatment for his feet and recently started his practice on the pitch. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad August 5, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a forehand against Lloyd Harris of South Africa (not pictured) during the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mandatory credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports The rivalry that both Djokovic and Nadal share on the ATP tour can be considered one of the top match-ups to look forward to, regardless of the tournament and the surface. Djokovic currently leads the head-to-head record with 30 wins compared to Nadal’s 28. With the Spaniard aiming to return to full form next year, fans can expect more exciting matches between Djokovic and Nadal in the 2022 ATP season. ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad DIVE DEEPER Andy Roddick picks Novak Djokovic as the GOAT over boyfriend Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

