Huge boost for our cricket | Sport





ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC): TWO TIME champions West Indies will team up with the United States to host the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, earning the region its fifth International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament in its history. Cricket West Indies (CWI) and USA Cricket launched a joint bid for the tournament, the ninth edition of the glamorous showpiece and the first with 20 teams competing in four groups, and proved successful in convincing the world governing body of cricket. “The success of this joint offer from CWI and USA Cricket will be a huge boost to our cricket,” said CWI President Ricky Skerritt. “It presents a critical strategic opportunity to promote and develop cricket and related commercial activities in North America and the Caribbean. I take this opportunity to thank everyone at ICC, USA Cricket and CWI who helped make this venue choice possible in 2024.” The West Indies hosted its first-ever ICC tournament in 2007 hosting the 50-over World Cup and followed by the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup in 2010. In 2018, the region welcomed the Women’s T20 World Cup and is slated to host its first-ever Under-19 World Cup in January. STRATEGIC COOPERATION Skerritt said the partnership with USA Cricket on this occasion was a strategic one that boded well for the tournament’s successful conduct. “It simply means that in 2024, the Caribbean will have another chance to host a top-class cricket event in the world,” he explained. “And this time in collaboration with our northern neighbours, USA Cricket, led by my colleague Paraag Marathe. “We know that our strategic partnership has helped ICC accept our offer and we must act quickly to make this exciting ICC decision truly successful for all involved.” CWI and USA Cricket are two of 14 governing bodies — 11 full members and three associate members — elected to host eight global ICC tournaments between 2024 and 2031. USA Cricket is one of two associate members along with the African country of Namibia to host an ICC tournament for the first time, and ICC President Greg Barclay said it was indicative of the sport’s global expansion. “The fact that 14 members are hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I would like to thank every member who has bid and congratulate the successful bidders,” he said. “It’s fantastic to return to so many previous hosts, but what’s really exciting about this process is the countries that will host ICC events for the first time, including the US, which is a strategic growth market for us. “This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket countries and also reach new fans around the world.” The West Indies have a rich tradition in ICC competition, winning the first two 50-over World Cups hosted in 1975 and 1979, and winning the 2004 Champions Trophy and the T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016.

