4 Things: Takeaways from Minnesota Wilds Slow Loss to Sharks

The Minnesota Wild put a stinker to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, losing 4-1 and never looking really good. Anyway, here are the 4 things from that game.

1 Joel Eriksson Eks scoring touch returned for the only Wilde goal.

Outside of Eriksson Eks’ sensational hat-trick play, Wilds’ top center for Tuesday scored just two goals in 13 games. Not the exact number you want from one of your best players, but certainly not the most worrying option for scoring on the team (oops, Kaprizov). Well, against the Sharks he bounced back for a bad shot that neatly punched James Reimer through the legs after just dangling around Tomas Hertl.

It wasn’t just this scoring opportunity that put Eriksson Ek in the spotlight, but he also constantly found the net. The 24-year-old made his season high in shots on goal with four and all his efforts forced Reimer to make a save and they were of a decent quality too. Maybe it’s a sign of things to come or just a fluke, but as he’s moved in the lineup from Kaprizov and is now linked with Kevin Fiala as an offensive threat, Eriksson Ek will have more opportunities going forward.

2 Matt Dumba came to play in redemption for previous giveaway.

Dumba was the victim of certainly the worst-timed giveaway by a Minnesota player this season, flipping the puck that was scored for the eventual winning goal in Vegas. It wasn’t great and he got a bit of an unfair call from this fan base.

I think he heard everyone because he kept doing what he was good at.

Yes, it’s a hit and not necessarily one that had an effect on the game, but it was still a hit.

Dumba also played a good game from front to back; ending with four shots on target, nine shots and was on the ice for more Wild attempts than the Sharks.

3 The Wild accelerated the pace and checked the game way too late.

For a small part of the game, the Wild ran with every chance they had and just put the rubber on Reimer.

Frankly, they were unlucky not to score during this sequence book, ending the second break, and even more unlucky for the Sharks to score their momentum-killing fourth goal of the game. Sometimes it just works that way, but it’s also easier for the Wild to take offense when they have multiple targets and with time ticking down (ah, score effects) and maybe the sharks are letting their foot off the gas a bit especially considering that they were in control for so damn long.

4 It’s early to look at the booth, but…

Ahead of the 4-1 loss at home, the Wild were at the top of the Central and feeling very good (I assume). But now that these two points have been taken from them and an albeit still very good 10-5-0 record, there is cause for potential future concern. The Winnipeg Jets are ahead of them now and although the Nashville Predators exceed their projection and the St. Louis Blues to be only there, the Colorado avalanche will certainly be much better than their current 6-5-1 record and sixth place in the division.

Could the Wild go down a slippery slope if the percentages don’t work in their favor? Well, probably. In their next 10 matches they will face the Tampa Bay Lightning twice, the Florida Panthers, and the top two Canadian teams in the Toronto Maple Leaves and Edmonton Oilers. Unless everything goes as planned, we may be looking at a .500 Minnesota team before the holidays. I hope I’m wrong and I’m just in a pessimistic mood.