Fantasy football trade value – Clyde Edwards-Helaire among players to go get

The fantasy football season is half way through and the chance to upgrade your team via trade is running out; the trading deadline in ESPN leagues is Wednesday, December 1, at noon ET.

Whether you’re on your way to the playoffs or fighting to earn a spot, it’s always a good idea to think of ways that can improve your roster for the final push.

Below are 10 players you should trade for right now.

quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson was able to return to work against the Green Bay Packers last week thanks to a month of aggressive rehabilitation on his finger. The matchup, not his finger, was the problem last week. In his career, Wilson has thrown 765 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions at Lambeau Field. The good news is that the Seahawks won’t have to play against the Packers for the rest of the fantasy season. In his 53 previous games, Wilson averaged 23.2 fantasy points. He will also face the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions during the fantasy playoffs (weeks 15-17). On average, these three defenses awarded quarterbacks 18.25 fantasy points per game. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett can help Wilson surpass those per-game averages.

Justin HerbertLos Angeles Chargers

In three of the last four games, Herbert has struggled with some very capable defenses. Herbert averaged 14.2 FPPG against the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, with his 35.2 fantasy point performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9 being the only standout game. As a sophomore quarterback, he’s had some setbacks, and considering how impressive Herbert was last season on his way to being named The Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, this may come as a surprise. With attacking playmakers like Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, Herbert has a good chance of getting back on track later in the season. In Weeks 15-17, he will face the Kansas City Chiefs (21.52 FPPG allowed for QBs), Houston Texans (19.11) and Denver Broncos (14.96), with two of those teams finishing in the top-10 in the league. stand for FPPG. to quarterbacks.

To run

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire worked all week leading up to the Chiefs’ final game, according to coach Andy Reid, but he ended up being inactive against the Las Vegas Raiders. The use of Darrel Williams gave fantasy managers a taste of what to expect from Edwards-Helaire upon his return. In addition to running 11 times for 43 yards and catching 9 passes for 101 yards, Williams scored a touchdown. Since the start of the season, the Chiefs have been tempted by two high security covers, but they made the necessary adjustments against the Raiders, allowing both the running game and the passing game to flourish. The Chiefs’ offensive renaissance, coupled with Edwards-Helaire’s strong play early in the season, bodes well for the remainder of the season. It’s also worth noting that Kansas City ranks fourth in the run block win rate.

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Robinson was limited in his return against the Colts last week, but won’t be against the 49ers for the second year in a row. Robinson has been undervalued since joining the NFL, and you can take advantage of that in a trade. In his last 22 active games, he has averaged 19.5 chances (rushes plus goals), 96 total yards and 17.3 points. In that period, only eight running backs have had more chances per game on average. In addition, Robinson ranks seventh in pre-contact yards per rush (3.15) and eighth in post-contact yards per rush (2.24) among running backs. He’s someone you should trade for his use as a backfield runner and receiver. Robinson’s upcoming schedule includes matchups against the Falcons (4th), Titans (7th), Texans (5th), and Jets (1st) who are near the top of the NFL in total points allowed for all positions. You have to go get him now.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Hunt is on injured reserve with a calf injury and is expected to return after the Browns’ Week 13 bye. In case you forgot, in the six games Hunt has played this season, he has been very productive. How productive? He averaged 15.5 chances and 17.3 FPPG. Given the ills that quarterback Baker Mayfield is fighting, the Browns will continue to rely heavily on their running backs. This season, Cleveland’s backs average 32.6 odds and 32.4 FPPG. Adding Hunt to your fantasy squad is an easy way to get involved in this crime during the most important weeks of the season.

Wide receivers

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Waddle was one of the dolphins’ few bright spots this season. In the last five games, the esteemed rookie averaged 9.4 goals, 65.2 yards and 15.5 points while playing 90% of the offensive snaps. From Week 15-17, Waddle will face the New York Jets (35.69 FPPG allowed for WRs), New Orleans Saints (39.81) and Tennessee Titans (46.1) – three defenses struggling to keep receivers to keep in the fantasy game.

DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers

In the Panthers’ dysfunctional passing game, Moore has averaged 9.8 FPPG since Week 5. Newton’s takeover has revived the Panthers’ attack. That was clear to the Cardinals last week. Moore is the undisputed top receiver for the Panthers this season, with 53 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdowns. Among receivers, Moore has the ninth most goals (9.3) per game and goals are one of the most predictable stats for wide receivers. Moore has experience catching Newton’s passes, so he has a head start on maintaining alpha status on offense. Under Newton, the Panthers’ all-time leader in passing yards (29,041), his statistical performance will improve significantly.

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

During Brown’s five active games this season, he averaged 8.4 goals, 111.4 receiving yards and 19.0 FPPG. Unfortunately, he has been struggling with an ankle injury for a month. However, Brown may be nearing a return. As a result of Tom Brady’s rapport with him and the Buccaneers’ upcoming schedule, he stands out as a trade target. The Buccaneers have the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Saints and Jets among the teams on their remaining schedule.

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

As well as boosting the Cardinals’ attack, Kyler Murray’s return will also benefit Hopkins. After sustaining a hamstring injury against the Packers in Week 8, the normally durable veteran receiver has missed two consecutive games. Hopkins averaged 6.3 goals, 60 receiving yards and 16.7 FPPG from Weeks 1-7 and in Arizona’s explosive attack he has the talent to give you a week-winning performance. Prior to their farewell week, the Cardinals would be wise to pit Hopkins against the Seahawks. But the cards have a wide receiver-friendly schedule between Weeks 13-17, which includes the Bears (5th in FPPG allowed for WRs), the Rams (18th), Lions (20th), Colts (6th), and Dallas Cowboys (17th). If Hopkins is not available, you may want to consider AJ Green or Christian Kirk.

Tight ending

Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team

Thomas caught 72 of 110 goals for 670 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season and, for the first time in his NFL career, would play in the same offense in consecutive seasons. His momentum from last season carried over to 2021 prior to his injury, which is easily overlooked. From week 1-3, Thomas averaged 12 FPPG. While he won’t be playing in Week 11, Thomas is nearing his return and his upcoming schedule includes matchups against tight, friendly defenses, including the Seahawks (12.89 FPPG allowed for TEs), Raiders (18.2), Cowboys (13.62) and Eagles ( 19.11). It is likely that he will return to an all-in-one role, making him a key player in the thinnest position in fantasy football.