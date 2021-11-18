



The top official who oversaw women’s tennis on Wednesday directly challenged the story presented by Chinese state media that a highly regarded professional player had reversed allegations of sexual assault against a top Communist Party official, saying he feared for her well-being. China Global Television Network, an Anglophone broadcaster controlled by the Chinese government, on Wednesday sent an email that it was written by Peng Shuai, the highest ranked player. Ms. Peng has not been seen in public since Nov. 2, when she posted the accusation on social media against Zhang Gaoli, a former deputy prime minister. According to CGTN, Ms. Peng said in her email that I am neither missing nor unsafe. I just got home resting and everything is fine. The email also stated that the allegation of sexual assault is untrue. Steve Simon, the chief executive of the WTA Tour, questioned the accuracy of the email. The statement on Peng Shuai released today by Chinese state media only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts, he said. in a statement. I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her.

Mr Simon said he had tried repeatedly to reach Ms Peng but without success. Peng Shuai must be able to speak freely, without coercion or intimidation from any source, the statement said. Her allegation of sexual assault must be respected, investigated with full transparency and without censorship. Ms. Pengs’ post on Nov. 2 briefly sent shockwaves through Chinese society. Other prominent men have been accused of sexual misconduct amid the country’s burgeoning #MeToo movement. But her accusation touched the highest levels of political leadership. Mr. Zhang was a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party’s highest governing body, the Communist Party’s Politburo, between 2012 and 2017. Her post and any discussions about it were immediately removed from the heavily censored internet in China. Ms. Peng’s verified account on the social media platform Weibo was also deleted, although it appeared to have been reinstated on Thursday, with all posts deleted after early 2020. Neither Mr Zhang nor the Chinese government have publicly commented on Ms Pengs’ allegations, which could not be independently verified. CGTN’s statement did not appear to have been published on China Central Television, its Chinese-language state-owned company, or other official Chinese-language media. Some of the biggest tennis stars in the world in recent days have spoken out in support of Ms Peng and have called for an investigation into Ms Peng’s allegations.

Naomi Osaka from Japan wrote on Twitter that censorship is never okay at any cost. Chris Evert, the American former world champion, called the allegations are very disturbing. British tennis player Liam Broady wrote of the disappearance of Ms Pengs, I can’t believe this is even happening in the 21st century. Novak Djokovic, the world’s number 1 men’s player, said the limited details of Ms. Pengs’ whereabouts were shocking. WTAs’ comments and attention to Ms. Peng could hurt the travel’s lucrative business relationship with China, but that didn’t seem to stop the trip from speaking out. Mr Simon on Sunday first called on Chinese authorities to investigate Ms Pengs’ allegations and suggested the tour might stop doing business in China if the WTA failed to see appropriate results. The governing body of men’s tennis, the ATP Tour, later weighed to support calls to investigate Ms Pengs’ allegations. We are deeply concerned about the uncertainty surrounding the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai, ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement. The ATP, he wrote, fully supported the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation. Amy Chang Chien contributed to the report.

