Sport is ‘great healer’: Houston watches TT World Championships during pandemic





Houston, Nov. 18 (SocialNews.XYZ) A lack of a large fan base locally. Challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Everyone can’t stop the Houston organizers from dreaming big about the World Table Tennis Championships. “Our goal now is to host great world championships despite the pandemic,” said Houston Sports Authority CEO Janice Burke of the upcoming World Table Tennis Championships in Texas’ largest city.

Taking place from November 23 to 29, the championships will mark the first time the sport’s prestigious event has been held in America. “We’re pleasantly surprised that ticket sales went better than we expected…Right now, we’re expecting at least 23,000 to 27,000 people,” Burke told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview. As for concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Burke said there would be no mandatory requirements for wearing masks and vaccination, although organizers “strongly encourage” all attendees to take such precautions. The George R. Brown Convention Center, the site of the championships in downtown Houston, has designed a corridor that separates athletes from the public and installed a special system to remove airborne viruses, according to Burke. She said athletes from as many as 90 countries and regions around the world are coming to Houston, where thousands of local volunteers have already signed up to participate in the event. The Chinese community, which “represents much of Houston,” is passionate about the sport and “really helped us,” she added. “Our community is very excited…everyone has embraced this event,” noted Burke, “I think it fits with the international nature of our city…we have so many different emigrants and different communities coming together and living together.” The city’s sports chief also noted that the upcoming championships will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the legendary Sino-American ping-pong diplomacy, thus becoming “a special moment of remembrance.” “People should not forget that the modern era of close friendship between China and the United States began with ping-pong diplomacy, and the younger generation should remember this important and wonderful history,” she said. learn from the past.” Fifty years ago, the US table tennis team was invited by its Chinese counterpart to visit China at the end of the 31st World Championships in Nagoya, Japan. The American players landed in Beijing on April 10, 1971, becoming the first American group to visit China since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. The Chinese team paid a return visit the following year. The two-way visits broke the ice in two decades of estranged relations between China and the US and eventually led to the normalization of bilateral ties. “Throughout history, sport can be a great healer,” Burke said as he previewed the championships, citing former South African President Nelson Mandela’s thoughts on how sport can unite an entire nation and ease pain across cultures. to cure. “I believe that sport can unite and create really strong friendships that you would never expect. And so I’m really happy that we can be an extension of this in Houston,” she concluded. Source: IANS About Gopi Gopi Adusumilli is a programmer. He is the editor of SocialNews.XYZ and president of AGK Fire Inc. He enjoys designing websites, developing mobile applications and publishing news articles about current events from various authenticated news sources. When it comes to writing, he likes to write about current world politics and Indian films. His plans for the future include developing SocialNews.XYZ into a news website that is free from bias or judgment. He can be reached at [email protected] Like this: Like it Loading… Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialnews.xyz/2021/11/17/sport-is-great-healer-houston-looks-into-world-tt-championships-amid-pandemic/

