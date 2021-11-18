Corbin Burnes wins NL Cy Young from Zack Wheeler and Max Scherzer





Phillies ace Zack Wheeler put on a strong showing, but just came up short in the National League Cy Young vote. Milwaukee Brewers right-handed Corbin Burnes is the winner. Burnes triumphed over Wheeler and Max Scherzer of the Los Angeles Dodgers in a close vote by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. The results were announced Wednesday evening. Burnes got 12 votes for first place, 14 seconds and 3 third to finish with 151 points. Wheeler also got 12 votes for first place, taking 9 seconds and 4 third to finish with 141 points. Scherzer got 6 votes for first place, 5 seconds and 13 third to finish with 113 points. Wheeler is the third Cy Young runner-up to the Phillies, along with Roy Halladay in 2011 and Jim Bunning in 1967. Wheeler’s business was built around his workload. He led the majors with 213 innings pitched, finished first in the NL with 247 strikeouts and fifth in ERA (2.78) and WHIP (1.01). He threw six innings in 27 of his 32 starts. Scherzer went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA in 30 starts (179 innings) for the Nationals and Dodgers. He led the majors with a microscopic 0.864 Whip and went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers along the stretch. The Dodgers won all 11 games. The performance wasn’t good enough to land the 37-year-old right-hander a fourth Cy Young award. Burnes, who turned 27 in October, was victorious despite making only 28 starts and pitching 167 innings. The Brewers sometimes had a six-man rotation and Burnes also missed a few starts during COVID protocol. Burnes collected dazzling numbers in his 28 starts. He led the majors with a 2.43 ERA and was second behind Scherzer with a 0.94 WHIP. He registered 243 strikeouts and walked only 34. His 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings and 6.88 strikeouts to walk were the best ratios in the majors. Burnes opened the season with 58 strikeouts before walking his first batter en route to a season strikeout percentage of 35.6 percent, the best in the majors. Burnes is the Brewers’ third Cy Young winner. Rollie Fingers won in 1981 and Pete Vuckovich in 1982. Subscribe to Phillies Talk:Apple Podcasts|Google Play|Spotify|stitcher|art19|Watch on YouTube

