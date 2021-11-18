Rafiq predicts ‘floodgates’ will open in cricket’s racism crisis

Azeem Rafiq bowling for Yorkshire Vikings during the Vitality Blast match against Derbyshire Falcons at Headingley in Leeds on 30 July 2018.

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq expects the “floodgates” to open in cricket’s racism crisis, and predicts thousands could come forward after he gave a disturbing account of his own experience to British lawmakers.

Pakistani-born Rafiq told MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee on Tuesday how racist language was “constantly” used during his two spells with the county club.

The 30-year-old, who had dreamed of playing for England, said the sport in the country has been plagued by institutional racism.

He has made several new allegations against prominent figures, including ex-England players Gary Ballance, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and Alex Hales, and predicts others will speak out en masse.

There have already been allegations of racism in Essex, while a number of other counties were also mentioned during the parliamentary hearing.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be a bit of a floodgate now and a lot of abuse victims are going to come forward and we need to listen to them, listen to them, support them and work out a plan to make sure this doesn’t happen.” doesn’t happen anymore,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think you’re going to get it (complaints) potentially in the hundreds and thousands, and I think it’s the way they handle it. We’ve come here because of the way Yorkshire is handling this.”

The impact of the scandal on Yorkshire has been devastating, with sponsors leaving en masse, top executives sacked and the club banned from hosting lucrative international matches.

But Rafiq warned the county could go no further until head coach Andrew Gale and cricket director Martyn Moxon had left the club in Headingley.

Gale is currently suspended pending investigations over a historic tweet and Moxon is scarred with a stress-related illness.

Both men made frequent appearances in Rafiq’s written and oral submissions, accusing Gale of constant racial abuse and Moxon of systematic bullying, including an outburst on Rafiq’s first day back after his son’s stillbirth.

“I don’t think Martyn and Andrew can (stay in their roles),” Rafiq said. “I think Gary (Ballance) – if he apologizes properly and has some kind of acceptance and responsibility – he should be allowed to play.

“But in terms of Andrew and Martyn, I don’t think it’s possible for Yorkshire to move on with those who are still there, knowing what kind of role they played in that institution.”

Bresnan, now in Warwickshire, took to Twitter to apologize for “any role I played in contributing to Azeem Rafiq’s experience of being bullied” in Yorkshire, but stressed the accusation that he often made racist comments” absolutely not true”.

Rafiq accused Hales of naming his black dog “Kevin” as a result of Ballance’s use of the name as a derogatory term for people of color, but the Nottinghamshire batter has dismissed that.

“Having heard the allegations against me, I categorically and absolutely deny that there was any racial connotation in my dog’s naming,” he said in a statement.

More than 1,000 people have contacted the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, set up by the England and Wales Cricket Board, since a “call for evidence” last week.

Cindy Butts, chairman of the ICEC, said Rafiq’s testimony shows that cricket “must change now”.

“It’s critical that people throughout the game, many probably inspired by Azeem’s bravery, have a chance to be heard,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

Sayeeda Warsi, a lawmaker in the unelected UK House of Lords, called on the ECB to lead change, saying Azeem’s case was the “tip of the iceberg”.

“It’s time for the ECB to get involved in a full investigation that includes a truth and reconciliation process that allows for anonymity, because that’s what players want,” she told the BBC.