Sports
Riverside Deaf Football Team One Win Away From Division Championship Game – NBC Los Angeles
They are the best team in high school football, they beat everyone they come across by multiple touchdowns, and what makes them even more amazing is that none of the players or coaches say a single word to each other.
The California School for the Deaf, Riverside Cubs Varsity football team is 11 and 0 this season.
When you watch the Cubs practice, you will notice that it is quiet. Really quiet — except for the sound of the ball, the stamping of the feet.
No one says a word as the players and coaches at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside rely on American sign language to communicate.
“I never feel like I’m handicapped. I feel like I’m a normal player, just like everyone can do anything but hear,” said player Christian Jimenez.
Jimenez is a junior who plays in various positions.
“We use our facial expressions more than the tone of our voice, so if the coach yells at us because we’re making a mistake, we recognize it by his face,” Jimenez said.
The speed of his hands is also important. Coach Keith Adams can let his players know what he wants as quickly as you can say it.
“We’re using faster characters, more direct characters, rather than being more lax,” Adams said.
And he doesn’t treat any of his players with kid gloves.
“Well, I’ve known most of these guys all their lives, so they’ve known my style for years. They know my expectations. I have high hopes for these guys, no pity at all,” Adams said.
But even the coach will admit he never thought those high expectations would lead to a record 11 and 0.
Even more impressive? All wins are against hearing teams.
“Honestly, it gives me goosebumps. Before the season I knew we had a good team,” said Adams.
The team now one win away from the division championship game — the first in the school’s 68-year history.
Trevin Adams is the coach’s son. He says their silence is actually an advantage.
“People who hear don’t use their eyes as much. They use their ears for communication. We use our eyes. We’re much more alert. We can see what’s happening in different places. We can read the other team’s plays, so we can certainly be more alert than a hearing team,” he said.
While the cubs can’t hear their fans, they can definitely feel them.
“I look at the fans and they encourage us all,” said Jimenez.
They applaud a team that is quietly on its way to making history.
“And I think it really helps their real-world confidence to know that they can do anything,” Adams said.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/undefeated-deaf-football-team-from-riverside/2761971/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]