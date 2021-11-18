Riverside Deaf Football Team One Win Away From Division Championship Game – NBC Los Angeles

They are the best team in high school football, they beat everyone they come across by multiple touchdowns, and what makes them even more amazing is that none of the players or coaches say a single word to each other.

The California School for the Deaf, Riverside Cubs Varsity football team is 11 and 0 this season.

When you watch the Cubs practice, you will notice that it is quiet. Really quiet — except for the sound of the ball, the stamping of the feet.

No one says a word as the players and coaches at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside rely on American sign language to communicate.

“I never feel like I’m handicapped. I feel like I’m a normal player, just like everyone can do anything but hear,” said player Christian Jimenez.

Jimenez is a junior who plays in various positions.

“We use our facial expressions more than the tone of our voice, so if the coach yells at us because we’re making a mistake, we recognize it by his face,” Jimenez said.

The speed of his hands is also important. Coach Keith Adams can let his players know what he wants as quickly as you can say it.

“We’re using faster characters, more direct characters, rather than being more lax,” Adams said.

And he doesn’t treat any of his players with kid gloves.

“Well, I’ve known most of these guys all their lives, so they’ve known my style for years. They know my expectations. I have high hopes for these guys, no pity at all,” Adams said.

But even the coach will admit he never thought those high expectations would lead to a record 11 and 0.

Even more impressive? All wins are against hearing teams.

“Honestly, it gives me goosebumps. Before the season I knew we had a good team,” said Adams.

The team now one win away from the division championship game — the first in the school’s 68-year history.

Trevin Adams is the coach’s son. He says their silence is actually an advantage.

“People who hear don’t use their eyes as much. They use their ears for communication. We use our eyes. We’re much more alert. We can see what’s happening in different places. We can read the other team’s plays, so we can certainly be more alert than a hearing team,” he said.

While the cubs can’t hear their fans, they can definitely feel them.

“I look at the fans and they encourage us all,” said Jimenez.

They applaud a team that is quietly on its way to making history.

“And I think it really helps their real-world confidence to know that they can do anything,” Adams said.