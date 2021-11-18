SHS tennis celebrates successful season at banquet





This year, the Sturgis tennis team had quite a few achievements. The Trojans recently celebrated that achievement at the team banquet. Sturgis finished the season in ninth place in the Division 3 state finals. Before that, the Trojans earned the Wolverine Conference title and won a regional championship this year. The junior varsity team also won the Wolverine Conference title this year. Coach George Earl was also recognized for the teams’ success this year. Earl won the Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year honors, the Region 18 Coach of the Year and the Division 3 Coach of the Year. The county and division awards for Earl were presented by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association. Walter Ebert in the first singles earned First Team All-State honors from the MHSTeCA. The first doubles team of Adam Donmyer and Max Scheske also received the All-State Honorable Mention from the MHSTeCA this year. The team is also successful in the classroom. The Trojans earned Academic All-State, which requires a team GPA of 3.25 or better. This year, Trojans have a team GPA of 3.64. Earning All-Academic senior honors by the MHSATeCA were Donmyer, Scheske and Justin Herblet. This requires a GPA of 3.75 or better. Team awards Donmyer received the Sportsmanship Award from the coaches.

Aidan Whitehead was named Most Improved and received the Best Record Award from the coaches.

Matt Wynes received the Team Leadership Award from the coaches.

Team captains for the season were Donmyer, Herblet and Wynes. This has been voted on by the team. Varsity records Walter Ebert (first singles) 22-4

Matt Wynes (second singles) 20-6

Sam Rehm (third singles) 21-4

Aidan Whitehead (fourth singles) 21-3

Max Scheske & Adam Donmyer (first doubles) 17-10

Grady Miller & Christian Perry (second double) 23-4

Justin Herblet & Luke Frost (third double) 21-5

George Ebert & Braedyn Claar (fourth double) 22-5 JV Records Preston Gump (first singles) 13-2

Ian Earl (second singles) 13-1

Drake Harker (third singles) 12-1

Ian Golden (fourth singles) 11-2

Seth Faulkenstein (first doubles) 9-3

Jonathan Dickerson (first doubles) 4-1

Paul Nguyen (second double) 6-4

George Bucklin (second double) 6-3

Adam Baker (third double) 6-2

Edison Tran (third double) 3-3

Julio Garcia (fourth double) 3-4

Tristan Clark (fourth double) 3-6

